^

Biz Memos

Global Dominion spreads love, appreciation to its partner car dealers

Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 10:30am
for Global Dominion Financing
Global Dominion spreads love, appreciation to its partner car dealers
To celebrate the occasion of Valentine's Day last month, the division organized a memorable celebration to express their gratitude towards their partner dealers.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Car Financing Division of Global Dominion firmly believes that success in the automotive financing industry is not solely based on numbers but on recognizing the people behind each transaction as well. They understand that every individual involved in the process has unique needs, aspirations and relationships that deserve acknowledgment. 

To celebrate the occasion of Valentine's Day last month, the division organized a memorable celebration to express their gratitude towards their partner dealers.

The team went above and beyond to make the day special by distributing beautifully arranged token-of-appreciation flowers to their partner dealers. This gesture, while simple, spoke volumes about the division's commitment to fostering positive relationships and recognizing the value of collaboration.

The floral tokens were not merely symbolic but a tangible expression of the heartfelt connections Global Dominion seeks to build within the automotive industry. The genuine smiles on the faces of partner dealer members reflected the success of this thoughtful gesture.

The division's emphasis on understanding the unique needs of each dealership and tailoring financing options accordingly has undoubtedly contributed to the success of these partnerships.

"We have been thinking of doing something special for them on a day they probably least expect getting a surprise from a business partner," Global Dominion Car Financing General Manager Eugenie Mabbayad said.

"I hope that we are able to touch their hearts and express how much we really care about them beyond our business transactions," Mabbayad added.

"Special thanks too to GDFI for always remembering," Rochelle Cuarto (Global Dominion partner) shared on her Facebook account.

Global Dominion provides a variety of services including car and truck refinancing (Sangla OR/CR), financing options for both new and pre-owned vehicles, doctor's loans and real estate loans tailored for SMEs, all aimed at empowering families to fulfill their aspirations and dreams.
 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion Financing. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

vuukle comment

FINANCING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ayala Corp. to conduct Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 26
6 days ago

Ayala Corp. to conduct Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 26

6 days ago
The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Ayala Corporation will be conducted virtually on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 9 a....
Biz Memos
fbtw
Thai gov't launches Bangkok RHVAC 2024, Bangkok E&E 2024 in Manila
7 days ago

Thai gov't launches Bangkok RHVAC 2024, Bangkok E&E 2024 in Manila

7 days ago
With the Philippines poised as Asia's future economic powerhouse, the Thai Trade Center in Manila, under Thailand's Department...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Filinvest Development Corporation to conduct Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 26
8 days ago

Filinvest Development Corporation to conduct Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 26

8 days ago
FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (“FDC” or the “Corporation”) is set to conduct its Annual...
Biz Memos
fbtw
BPI to hold annual stockholders meeting on April 23
8 days ago

BPI to hold annual stockholders meeting on April 23

8 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of stockholders of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will be conducted...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Addressing energy challenges in Cebu&rsquo;s growing economy
9 days ago

Addressing energy challenges in Cebu’s growing economy

9 days ago
A bustling hub in the Visayas, Cebu symbolizes the Philippines’ economic vitality. However, the province is confronting...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Watsons wins Silver at 59th Anvil Awards for Himtayan campaign
brandSpace
10 days ago

Watsons wins Silver at 59th Anvil Awards for Himtayan campaign

10 days ago
Watsons, a leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, recently secured a Silver Award in the prestigious 59th Anvil Awards...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with