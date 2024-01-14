Filminera, PhilGold feted for 5-year safety record in Masbate Gold Project

‘Platinum Achievement’ Presidential Award. Geronimo Baulis, vice president for operations and resident manager of Filminera Resources Corporation, receives the Platinum Achievement for the Presidential Mining Industry and Environmental Award from the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA) during the awarding ceremonies held late last year. Filminera President Cris Acosta said that these awards are a testament to the companies' unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship in the mining industry.

The Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA) awarded Filminera Resources Corporation (Filminera) and Phil. Gold Processing & Refining Corp. (PhilGold) the Platinum Achievement and Safest Mine Award, respectively, at PMSEA’s 69th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference held in Baguio City recently, close on the heels of their landmark five-year safety record.

The companies have collectively reached a remarkable five-year period without a Lost Time Injury (LTI), spanning 1,826 days (355 x 5), involving 32.3 million hours of work as of November 16, 2023, at the Masbate Gold Project site in Aroroy, Masbate.

The PMSEA noted that the two gold mining firms accomplished this landmark safety record in the midst of major challenges notably the COVID-19 pandemic, plus numerous weather disturbances, adding that these were achieved while maintaining record production levels.

Through the five-year period and continuing, the two firms attributed their success to a consistent “zero harm” policy, which has been supported by a corporate culture of injury prevention and care practiced by employees and contractors for themselves and for others, This policy is likewise backstopped by the two firms’ robust and fit-for-purpose Occupational Health, Safety, Social, and Environmental Management Systems — sustaining quality procedures designed to assure the safety and well-being of every employee at every shift and work rotation.

Cris Acosta, Filminera president, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance in safety practices, said: "While we celebrate this milestone, our efforts towards maintaining safety performance must be unwavering.” Referring the industry recognition, he added: “It is a fragile achievement that requires constant commitment."

‘Safest Mines’ Award. Phil. Gold Processing & Refining Corp. President Ryan Rusk receives the 2023 Safest Mines Award from the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA), headed by PMSEA President Engr. Luis Sarmiento and witnessed by other validation team members.

PhilGold president Ryan Rusk highlighted the collaborative approach towards safety, with company executives, managers, and employees — plus contractors — working together to proactively identify hazards and mitigate such possible risks.

At the PMSEA awarding and recognition ceremonies, Filminera and PhilGold were also honored for their operational excellence. The mining industry association conferred the Safest Mineral Processing Award to PhilGold.

PMSEA likewise honored Filminera with the Platinum Achievement Award, under the Presidential Mining Industry and Environmental Award category. Additionally, Filminera secured the Second Runner Up position in the First Aid Competition during the week-long event last November, also held in Baguio City.