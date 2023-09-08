^

Biz Memos

DA5, GuruFin unveil PHMU: The Philippine peso-backed stablecoin

Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 10:58am
DA5, GuruFin unveil PHMU: The Philippine peso-backed stablecoin
From left to right: Jonathan Lizarondo (DA5), Charles Inducil (DA5), Raymond Babst (DA5), Marcus Ko (GuruFin) and Dr. Jae Jeong (GuruFin).

MANILA, Philippines — Direct Agent 5 Inc. (DA5), one of the Philippines' largest Western Union agents in the country and the only Money Service Business (MSB) offering a diverse range of services, from remittances, foreign and crypto exchange, and e-money facilities, announced its partnership with GuruFin.

Renowned for its next-generation Layer-1 Hybrid Mainnet, GuruFin integrates real-economy payment services with a decade of operational excellence, all underpinned by the revolutionary Web 3 blockchain technology.

On Aug. 9, 2023, in a landmark signing event, both corporations unveiled their collaborative venture: the PHMU stablecoin. PHMU offers unparalleled stability and security backed by a 1:1 Philippine peso.

Unique in its construction, the PHMU operates on its own Layer 1 chain, setting it apart in the fintech sphere by providing consistent transaction costs, insulated from the volatile gas fees associated with other primary chains such as ETH or BTC.

PHMU's standout feature lies in its full fiat-backing by the Philippine peso, with real-time verification capabilities. This revolutionary coin transcends existing stablecoin standards by ensuring compliance with all requisite legal frameworks and licensing, paving the way for genuine scalability and broad application.

This cutting-edge stablecoin will debut within the combined ecosystems of DA5 and GuruFin, initially featuring in the SurgePay Community Wallet. Following this, it will be accessible across DA5's expansive 1,800+ branch network, which already boasts a comprehensive suite of financial services.

DA5, a pioneer in the Philippines remittance industry, has been the trusted ally of overseas foreign workers for over 17 years. With its recent BSP approval for four additional licenses, including the VASP, EMI, and EPFS, DA5 is strategically positioned to introduce PHMU to the vast OFW market.

DA5 President and CEO Raymond Babst said: "Leveraging the pinnacle of technological innovation, DA5 remains unwavering in its commitment to offering Filipinos the safest, most efficient means of transferring money to the Philippines."

The collaborative effort not only reinforces the Philippines' position at the vanguard of financial technology adoption but also promises a brighter, more efficient financial future for its people.

vuukle comment

REMITTANCES

WESTERN UNION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SCPW, UAPSA join hands with SM Prime in promoting wetland conservation
brandSpace
7 days ago

SCPW, UAPSA join hands with SM Prime in promoting wetland conservation

7 days ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) joined the Society for the Conservation of Philippine Wetlands Inc. (SCPW) and hosted the...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber supports extension of EO 10, amendments to Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act
8 days ago

British Chamber supports extension of EO 10, amendments to Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act

8 days ago
Chris Nelson, executive director/trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP), expressed the British Chamber's...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Back office outsourcing Philippines: How migrating services offshore can be a game changer with Cynergy BPO
brandSpace
August 22, 2023 - 5:00pm

Back office outsourcing Philippines: How migrating services offshore can be a game changer with Cynergy BPO

August 22, 2023 - 5:00pm
Cynergy BPO, a leading outsourcing advisory, has firmly placed its focus on this shift, emphasizing the myriad benefits of...
Biz Memos
fbtw
COA bags highest GADtimpala award
August 15, 2023 - 2:08pm

COA bags highest GADtimpala award

August 15, 2023 - 2:08pm
The Commission on Audit was awarded the two highest Gender and Development Transformation & Institutionalization through Mainstreaming...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Meralco invites companies to enroll in Interruptible Load Program
brandSpace
August 12, 2023 - 1:00pm

Meralco invites companies to enroll in Interruptible Load Program

August 12, 2023 - 1:00pm
The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and the Department of Energy are urging more companies across different industries to join...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Pondering about family business succession? Join W+B Advisory Group&rsquo;s 'Family Business Continuity' on Aug. 19
brandSpace
August 10, 2023 - 1:00pm

Pondering about family business succession? Join W+B Advisory Group’s 'Family Business Continuity' on Aug. 19

August 10, 2023 - 1:00pm
W+B Advisory Group is proud to organize an exclusive event, “Family Business Continuity: Ensuring a Fail-proof Succession...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with