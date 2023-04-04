Greenhills Mall recognized as one of San Juan Cityâ€™s top taxpayers

Greenhills Mall recognized as one of San Juan City’s top taxpayers

MANILA, Philippines — Greenhills Mall was recently named one of San Juan City’s top taxpayers during the city’s foundation day on March 27.

The recognition was given during the 116th Araw ng San Juan celebration. On behalf of the corporation, Ortigas Land Chief Finance Officer Davee Zuñiga received the award from San Juan councilors Totoy Bernardo, Bea de Guzman-Cabatbat, Paul Artadi and Macky Mathay, and Rep. Bel Zamora.