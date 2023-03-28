CDM launches new classes, new features to accelerate digital skills

Get up to 40% off deals for all CDM classes. Checkout fast since the discounted rates are limited in slots!

MANILA, Philippines — With the help of its over 200 subject matter experts, Certified Digital Marketer (CDM) has equipped over 13,000 professionals with industry-vetted, expert-led certifications and in-demand skill sets since 2008 through its more than 20 programs covering topics like digital marketing, e-commerce, social media marketing, digital advertising, marketing analytics, SEO, MarTech, content marketing and more.

CDM always strives to deliver the best learning experiences that will impact their students’ careers for the better and deliver a positive ROI for their respective organizations. In a time when digitally-skilled professionals are short and in demand, it continues to champion capability building and reskilling of local talents.

This 2023, in the spirit of continuous improvement, CDM bolstered its digital capability training program offerings with CDM Tracks and new classes for digital creatives, digital marketing analysts and marketing technologists. Moreover, it also integrates new program features that will enable new and experienced professionals to #BeMore.

Fast-track your career

Accelerate your career for in-demand positions with the help of CDM Tracks.

CDM Tracks are tailor-fitted learning pathways composed of recommended CDM classes aimed to support high-demand professions or career specializations.

Currently, there are seven professionals can now enroll in:

Digital Marketing Strategist



Content Marketer, E-Commerce Manager



Social Media Marketer



Media and Campaign Manager



Customer Data Strategist



Marketing Technology Manager

Bite-sized learning format

Starting mid-year, students can enjoy shorter and accelerated learning sessions for CDM certification programs.

To address online fatigue, CDM’s classes are now more spread out to pace lectures and to enable a lighter learning experience.

70-30 program structure

Anchored on learning by doing, CDM optimized its curriculum to strike a balance between theory (30%) and practice (70%) by featuring more individual and collaborative micro-activities for a richer learning experience.

Work-integrated learning

Coming soon is a new feature for CDM classes where class activities and assessments will be based on the student's actual job, thus hitting two birds with one stone.

Participants can solve actual and live business problems while learning.

Bonus: Enroll for 40% off

If you or your team are interested in attending a CDM class this year, book online and catch the CDM Summer Mega Sale until March 31 only.

Got more specific requirements for your teams? Collaborate with CDM for your custom training needs today.

