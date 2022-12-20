British Chamber supports Marcos' decision to extend lowered tariffs

MANILA, Philippines — In an interview with ANC Market Edge, Chris Nelson, executive director and trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines expressed support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision on the extension of lowered tariffs.

Executive Order No. 171 adheres to the temporary extension of lowered tariff rates such as pork, rice and corn to address supply issues and temper inflation.

Further, the British Chamber has been active in lobbying, along with other advocacy business groups.

“The support given to these measures by people like the Foundation for Economic Freedom [and] from others as well. It all discusses food security and inflation. And, this has been developed over time,” said Nelson.

He then highlighted Ambassador Laure Beaufils’ remarks during the recently held British Meat Trade Mission on December 2 on how UK-Philippine trade is now at 2 billion pounds a year.

As the UK-Philippine pork exports have grown over 30,000 tons for the year, the British Chamber remains consistent in promoting food security, stabilizing the economy, and easing the inflation rate as a “win-win” for both countries.