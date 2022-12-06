^

Biz Memos

British Chamber supports food security with UK pork exports via its 2nd UK-PH meat trade mission

Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 2:36pm
British Chamber supports food security with UK pork exports via its 2nd UK-PH meat trade mission

MAKATI CITY, Philippines — The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines partnered with Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) - which was represented by Senior Export Manager Susan Stewart for another UK-PH Meat Trade Mission at One World Butchers on Dec. 2, 2022. 

Various representatives from Ramcar, Atkins, Enzed Trade Inc., Global Essential Foods Inc., JMSY Trading, Hexagon, Vanguard, Maharlika Agro Marine Ventures Corps, Golden Tiara Enterprises, Rizalyn Manio Manaloto Trading and PrimeBeef company. Bureau of Customs’ Deputy Commissioner, AOCG – Atty. Edward James Dy Buco. Stewart also discussed some British meat export updates that showcased the strong demand for British pig meat here in the Philippines. 

 The Philippines is one of the biggest markets for British meat exports Further, the British Meat Trade Mission dinner also celebrated the significance of high-quality British meat at an affordable price – especially that British pork exports to the Philippines have increased up to 41%.

With quality, traceability and adaptability, as mentioned by Ambassador Laure Beaufils, the Filipino market is “a market that is young, that is vibrant, that is consumer driven with a huge appetite for Western goods and in particular British goods.” In fact, the UK’s Dingley Dell pork belly as part of the menu was one of the main highlights. 

Indeed, the event was a relevant platform for exchanging good discussions with the local importers and further potential to grow exports to the Philippines.

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

MEAT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
British Chamber expects continued growth in UK-Philippine trade
4 days ago

British Chamber expects continued growth in UK-Philippine trade

4 days ago
In an interview with the ANC Market Edge segment on Nov. 29, 2022, Chris Nelson, executive director and trustee of the British...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Asia Leaders Awards names Shawarma Shack Franchise Company of the Year - Local Category
Sponsored
4 days ago

Asia Leaders Awards names Shawarma Shack Franchise Company of the Year - Local Category

4 days ago
The annual Asia Leaders Awards was held to celebrate its 6th year anniversary at the historic Manila hotel last November...
Biz Memos
fbtw
A cleaner, healthier world: How AboitizPower is forging ahead with renewable energy
5 days ago

A cleaner, healthier world: How AboitizPower is forging ahead with renewable energy

5 days ago
Renewable energy (RE) can be transformative. A robust and sustainable energy system can be among the ways to mitigate the...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Republic Cement sweeps 68th Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards
Sponsored
5 days ago

Republic Cement sweeps 68th Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards

5 days ago
Republic Cement bagged major honors, taking home a total of seven awards at the prestigious 68th Presidential Mineral Industry...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Pest Science Corporation: Celebrating 20 years of excellent science-based service
5 days ago

Pest Science Corporation: Celebrating 20 years of excellent science-based service

5 days ago
Sailing strong through both turbulent and calm waters of the industry, the company was built from humble beginnings with only...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Kawakin Core-Tech introduces &lsquo;Total Solutions&rsquo; to earthquake disasters, enters Philippine market
Sponsored
7 days ago

Kawakin Core-Tech introduces ‘Total Solutions’ to earthquake disasters, enters Philippine market

7 days ago
Seismic and structural devices are used in many buildings, including residential and commercial buildings and even bridges...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with