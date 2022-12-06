British Chamber supports food security with UK pork exports via its 2nd UK-PH meat trade mission

MAKATI CITY, Philippines — The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines partnered with Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) - which was represented by Senior Export Manager Susan Stewart for another UK-PH Meat Trade Mission at One World Butchers on Dec. 2, 2022.

Various representatives from Ramcar, Atkins, Enzed Trade Inc., Global Essential Foods Inc., JMSY Trading, Hexagon, Vanguard, Maharlika Agro Marine Ventures Corps, Golden Tiara Enterprises, Rizalyn Manio Manaloto Trading and PrimeBeef company. Bureau of Customs’ Deputy Commissioner, AOCG – Atty. Edward James Dy Buco. Stewart also discussed some British meat export updates that showcased the strong demand for British pig meat here in the Philippines.

The Philippines is one of the biggest markets for British meat exports Further, the British Meat Trade Mission dinner also celebrated the significance of high-quality British meat at an affordable price – especially that British pork exports to the Philippines have increased up to 41%.

With quality, traceability and adaptability, as mentioned by Ambassador Laure Beaufils, the Filipino market is “a market that is young, that is vibrant, that is consumer driven with a huge appetite for Western goods and in particular British goods.” In fact, the UK’s Dingley Dell pork belly as part of the menu was one of the main highlights.

Indeed, the event was a relevant platform for exchanging good discussions with the local importers and further potential to grow exports to the Philippines.