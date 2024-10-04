^

September inflation slows down to 1.9%

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 3:09pm
September inflation slows down to 1.9%
Vendors display fish and seafood products for sale in Marikina Public Market on August 13, 2024. They shared that their sales went down following the oil spill in Bataan.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' inflation rate plummeted to 1.9% in September 2024, its lowest level since May 2020, according to data released Friday by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

This marks a sharp decline from August's 3.3% and September 2023's 6.1% rates, falling below the central bank's projected range of 2% to 2.8%.

The most significant factor in the inflation slowdown was the food and non-alcoholic beverages sector, where inflation plunged to 1.4% from 3.9% in August.

Rice prices, a staple in Filipino diets, saw a dramatic deceleration, with inflation dropping to 5.7% from 14.7% in just one month.

Also contributing to the decline was the transport sector, , recording a 2.4% year-on-year decrease in September, compared to a 0.2% drop in August.

Domestic expenses, such as housing and utilities, also saw inflation slow to 3.2% from 3.8%

Food inflation. The food inflation rate nosedived to 1.4% in September 2024 from 4.2% in August, a stark contrast to the 10% recorded in September 2023.

This decline was widespread across various food categories:

  • Corn dropped to 6.9% from 18.4%
  • Flour, bread, pasta, and cereals slowed to 2.3% from 2.4%
  • Meat and other animal products decreased to 3.6% from 4.0%
  • Ready-made food products declined to 5.1% from 5.5%.

However, some food items bucked the trend:

  • Milk, dairy products, and eggs: Inflation rose to 4.0% from 3.2%
  • Fruits and nuts: Increased to 11.9% from 9.4%

Despite the overall rate decline, the index for fish and other seafood noted a slower annual decrease of 1.2%, while oils and fats saw a slower drop at 1.4%, both coming down from their respective decreases of 3.1% and 2.0% in August.

The index for sugar, confectionery, and desserts retained its previous month’s annual decrease of 3.8%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also eased to 2.4% in September from 2.6% in August. This broad-based decline in inflation rates suggests a potential shift in the country's economic landscape, possibly influencing future monetary policy decisions.

FOOD PRICES

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY
