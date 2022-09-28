^

Biz Memos

Expand your global mobility with a second passport in the Caribbean

Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 11:35am
Expand your global mobility with a second passport in the Caribbean
Successful Filipino applicants obtain access to 93 more jurisdictions, with a total visa-free access of 160 destinations. 
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Citizenship by investment has become one of the fastest and most effective ways to futureproof your family, your wealth and your business interests. By significantly expanding your global access, you create more opportunities for growth, and you also mitigate the risks of regional volatility and being limited to a single jurisdiction. 

With a Filipino passport, you can only access 67 destinations around the world without needing a prior visa, but when combined with a Caribbean citizenship by investment passport, your visa-free or visa-on-arrival access increases by almost 100 jurisdictions.

This brings your total global mobility access score to more than 160 destinations worldwide—from the UK to Europe’s Schengen Area, to key financial markets in the rest of Asia. 

The Caribbean has five independent Commonwealth countries offering citizenship by investment programs that: 

  • Allow dual citizenship so you do not need to renounce your Filipino nationality 
     
  • Have efficient processing times allowing you to acquire citizenship within three to six months
     
  • Allow investors to include children under 30 and their parents (and/or their spouses’ parents) in the applications, and some even allow qualifying siblings and grandparents as well
     
  • Provide passport holders with visa-free access to Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and the UK, as well as e-visa access to Australia India, and the UAE, among others
     
  • Grant visa-free access to Europe’s Schengen Area, thereby enabling investors to take advantage of the business opportunities available in the region  
     
  • Do not require you to reside in the Caribbean nation to maintain your citizenship status (Antigua and Barbuda requires a minimum stay of only five days within the first five years of citizenship, while the others have no physical presence requirements neither during nor after the process)
     
  • Are Commonwealth members, which entitles their citizens to certain privileges in the UK and other member states

The following programs are the top Caribbean citizenship by investment options. 

1. St. Lucia, the only program with a refundable bond backed by the government

St. Lucia requires a minimum contribution of $100,000 to secure citizenship in three to four months. Another attractive option is a recoverable investment in government bonds with a minimum value of $250,000 under St. Lucia’s limited COVID-19 Relief Bond offer, valid until Dec. 31, 2022. A St. Lucian passport adds visa-free access to 94 jurisdictions for Filipino investors, with a total of 161 destinations accessible with both passports in hand. 

2. St. Kitts and Nevis, the only fast-track route in the Caribbean

Having recently bolstered its governance and due diligence processes to protect investors, St. Kitts and Nevis has positioned itself as a frontrunner for citizenship by investment opportunities.

Citizenship can usually be acquired in three to six months, but St. Kitts and Nevis also offers the region’s only accelerated application option, enabling a processing time of 45 to 60 days.

Applicants from the Philippines either make a minimum contribution of at least $150,000 or invest in real estate with options starting from $200,000, and gain access to 102 more jurisdictions, bringing their total visa-free score to 169 destinations worldwide. 

3. Grenada, the only Caribbean program with E-2 Investor Treaty with USA

Citizens of Grenada are eligible to apply for a USA non-immigrant visa thanks to Grenada being the only Caribbean country with a citizenship by investment program that holds an E-2 Investor Visa Treaty with the USA.

For a minimum contribution of $150,000, Filipino investors can gain a second passport and visa-free access to a further 93 jurisdictions within three to four months, with total visa-free access of 160 destinations. 

4. Antigua and Barbuda, one of the most competitive programs in the region

With a processing time of three to four months, Antigua and Barbuda offers an excellent choice for high-net-worth families who wish to take advantage of real estate or business development opportunities.

For a minimum contribution of $100,000 (or real estate worth a minimum of $200,000), you gain access to 100 more jurisdictions, bringing your total visa-free score to 167 destinations worldwide. 

5. Dominica, a safe and secure location

Dominica offers citizenship in three months, a friendly population, and an almost non-existent crime rate. Applicants can choose between a minimum contribution of $100,000 or approved real estate valued at a minimum of $200,000.

Successful Filipino applicants obtain access to 93 more jurisdictions, with a total visa-free access of 160 destinations. 

Thanks to Henley & Partners’ extensive network of offices, you do not need to visit the citizenship host nations during the application stage, since we can manage the government process on your behalf.

 

To find out how to become a citizen of one of these Caribbean islands and expand your visa-free access to the world by almost 100 destinations in less than six months, reach out to Scott Moore, head of the Philippines office at Henley & Partners—the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.

PASSPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Expand your global mobility with a second passport in the Caribbean
Sponsored
2 hours ago

Expand your global mobility with a second passport in the Caribbean

2 hours ago
Successful Filipino applicants obtain access to 93 more jurisdictions, with a total visa-free access of 160 destinations...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Philanthropist Avram Grant advises businesses: Social responsibility is not for the faint of heart
Sponsored
22 hours ago

Philanthropist Avram Grant advises businesses: Social responsibility is not for the faint of heart

22 hours ago
Avram Grant, a well-known philanthropist with contributions to many noble causes, believes social responsibility is not for...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber&rsquo;s Virtual Trade Mission highlights business opportunities
8 days ago

British Chamber’s Virtual Trade Mission highlights business opportunities

8 days ago
During the Virtual Trade Mission for the Food and Beverage Sector hosted by British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, Quisumbing...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Government, private sector commit to partner for truth, innovation and progress at PR Congress
Partner
9 days ago

Government, private sector commit to partner for truth, innovation and progress at PR Congress

9 days ago
The recently held PR Congress was joined by nearly 300 on-site delegates and over 1,000 student delegates who joined onl...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Gigil Philippines remains one of Asia Pacific&rsquo;s Top 5 ad agencies
11 days ago

Gigil Philippines remains one of Asia Pacific’s Top 5 ad agencies

11 days ago
Team GIGIL Philippines celebrates victory after getting hailed as one of Asia Pacific’s Top 5 ad agency of the year...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber, CyberQ call on businesses to increase cybersecurity efforts
September 9, 2022 - 12:00am

British Chamber, CyberQ call on businesses to increase cybersecurity efforts

September 9, 2022 - 12:00am
(As released) “When we have a cybersecurity conversation, we are all at risk. There isn't one individual or company...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with