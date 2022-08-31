Republic Cement achieves plastic neutrality, offers co-processing solution for organizations

MANILA, Philippines — Republic Cement is normally on the other end of the plastic neutrality conversation. But today, the proudly local cement manufacturer has achieved plastic neutrality, in addition to helping other companies achieve the same.

As a company that has integrated co-processing into its manufacturing operations, Republic Cement provides a way for public and private organizations to achieve plastic neutrality.

Republic Cement, through ecoloop, its official resource recovery group, pioneered the use of alternative fuel in Philippine cement manufacturing through co-processing over 20 years ago.

Co-processing is the reuse or recovery of thermal and mineral properties of qualified waste materials, such as residual plastic or rice husk, as alternative fuels. Through co-processing, Republic Cement is able to manufacture cement with reduced dependence on fossil fuels, such as coal.

This process is also unique to cement manufacturers since the high temperatures used in the manufacture of cement allow for alternative fuels to be completely consumed, with any waste byproduct fully integrated into the final output.

“Republic Cement started ecoloop almost 20 years ago with the goal of embedding sustainability in our value chain through the use of alternative fuels,” ecoloop Director Angela Edralin-Valencia said.

"Today, we are proud to share that we have achieved plastic neutrality within our own company, offsetting the plastic materials that go into our packaging through co-processed residual plastic waste,” she added.

By collecting and co-processing the equivalent volume of residual plastic waste as what is used in the packaging and transport of its cement products, Republic has been able to offset its plastic packaging footprint from 2020 to 2022 year-to-date. This is equivalent to over 890 dump trucks filled with plastic waste.

Co-processing supports the public sector by supporting solid waste management initiatives and supports manufacturers in the private sector in recovering the plastic used in their operations.

“Co-processing is one of the best solutions available for diverting end-of-life plastics from landfills and waterways,” Republic Cement CEO Roman Menz said.

“Especially with the recently passed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law of 2022, co-processing provides a globally-recognized method that companies can use to not only comply with the law but realize their sustainability and plastic neutrality vision,” he added.

To date, Republic Cement has helped a number of Filipino manufacturers and conglomerates reach their plastic neutrality goals, including Nestlé Philippines, Colgate-Palmolive, Century Pacific Food Inc., Hope In A Bottle and Plastic Credit Exchange with its partners Nutri-Asia and Alaska.

Republic Cement has also partnered with over 30 local government units in support of their local solid waste management initiatives.

“Republic Cement is very excited to offer co-processing as a solution to more manufacturers and sustainability-focused organizations in the public and private sectors,” Atty. Edralin shared.

“Through co-processing, partners will not only be able to comply but also be more responsible corporate citizens by seeing through the plastic used in their products throughout its entire lifecycle,” she concluded.

For more information on plastic neutrality and how co-processing can help your business comply with the EPR Law, email [email protected].