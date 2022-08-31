^

Biz Memos

Republic Cement achieves plastic neutrality, offers co-processing solution for organizations

Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 5:34pm
Republic Cement achieves plastic neutrality, offers co-processing solution for organizations
Co-processing is the reuse or recovery of thermal and mineral properties of qualified waste materials, such as residual plastic or rice husk, as alternative fuels.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Republic Cement is normally on the other end of the plastic neutrality conversation. But today, the proudly local cement manufacturer has achieved plastic neutrality, in addition to helping other companies achieve the same.

As a company that has integrated co-processing into its manufacturing operations, Republic Cement provides a way for public and private organizations to achieve plastic neutrality.

Republic Cement, through ecoloop, its official resource recovery group, pioneered the use of alternative fuel in Philippine cement manufacturing through co-processing over 20 years ago.

Co-processing is the reuse or recovery of thermal and mineral properties of qualified waste materials, such as residual plastic or rice husk, as alternative fuels. Through co-processing, Republic Cement is able to manufacture cement with reduced dependence on fossil fuels, such as coal.

This process is also unique to cement manufacturers since the high temperatures used in the manufacture of cement allow for alternative fuels to be completely consumed, with any waste byproduct fully integrated into the final output. 

“Republic Cement started ecoloop almost 20 years ago with the goal of embedding sustainability in our value chain through the use of alternative fuels,” ecoloop Director Angela Edralin-Valencia said.

"Today, we are proud to share that we have achieved plastic neutrality within our own company, offsetting the plastic materials that go into our packaging through co-processed residual plastic waste,” she added.

By collecting and co-processing the equivalent volume of residual plastic waste as what is used in the packaging and transport of its cement products, Republic has been able to offset its plastic packaging footprint from 2020 to 2022 year-to-date. This is equivalent to over 890 dump trucks filled with plastic waste. 

Co-processing supports the public sector by supporting solid waste management initiatives and supports manufacturers in the private sector in recovering the plastic used in their operations.

“Co-processing is one of the best solutions available for diverting end-of-life plastics from landfills and waterways,” Republic Cement CEO Roman Menz said.

“Especially with the recently passed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law of 2022, co-processing provides a globally-recognized method that companies can use to not only comply with the law but realize their sustainability and plastic neutrality vision,” he added.

To date, Republic Cement has helped a number of Filipino manufacturers and conglomerates reach their plastic neutrality goals, including Nestlé Philippines, Colgate-Palmolive, Century Pacific Food Inc., Hope In A Bottle and Plastic Credit Exchange with its partners Nutri-Asia and Alaska.

Republic Cement has also partnered with over 30 local government units in support of their local solid waste management initiatives. 

“Republic Cement is very excited to offer co-processing as a solution to more manufacturers and sustainability-focused organizations in the public and private sectors,” Atty. Edralin shared.

“Through co-processing, partners will not only be able to comply but also be more responsible corporate citizens by seeing through the plastic used in their products throughout its entire lifecycle,” she concluded.

 

For more information on plastic neutrality and how co-processing can help your business comply with the EPR Law, email [email protected]

REPUBLIC CEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Republic Cement achieves plastic neutrality, offers co-processing solution for organizations
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Republic Cement achieves plastic neutrality, offers co-processing solution for organizations

1 hour ago
Republic Cement, through ecoloop, its official resource recovery group, pioneered the use of alternative fuel in Philippine...
Biz Memos
fbtw
All systems go for the first joint, hybrid PR Congress on September 1 and 2
Partner
8 hours ago

All systems go for the first joint, hybrid PR Congress on September 1 and 2

8 hours ago
Organized by the PRSP, the PR Congress is the largest congregation of PR practitioners across industries in the public sector,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
PNB, DDB-Optimax win excellence award at the 19th Philippine Quill Awards
Sponsored
5 days ago

PNB, DDB-Optimax win excellence award at the 19th Philippine Quill Awards

5 days ago
The Philippine National Bank (PSE:PNB) and its digital marketing agency, DDB Group Philippines' Optimax Communications (DDB-Optimax),...
Biz Memos
fbtw
SM Foundation&rsquo;s medical caravan goes to Novaliches and Sta. Mesa
Sponsored
8 days ago

SM Foundation’s medical caravan goes to Novaliches and Sta. Mesa

8 days ago
More than 480 patients in SM City Sta Mesa, and 400 in SM City Novaliches were able to undergo diagnostic services SMFI offered,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber: More trade missions this year, Philippines as an entry to Southeast Asia
10 days ago

British Chamber: More trade missions this year, Philippines as an entry to Southeast Asia

10 days ago
In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Final Word, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Alibaba, Meltwater lead global voices at PR Congress on September 1 and 2
Partner
August 16, 2022 - 2:11pm

Alibaba, Meltwater lead global voices at PR Congress on September 1 and 2

August 16, 2022 - 2:11pm
The National PR Congress, taking place on September 1 and 2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City and hosted by the Public...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with