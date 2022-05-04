Globe names Raul Macatangay as new CIO

MANILA, Philippines — Leading digital solutions platform Globe has appointed Raul Macatangay as Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective May 1. Macatangay was previously the company’s vice president for financial control.

Returning to Globe five years ago, Macatangay has more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles. He occupied key positions in Information Technology, Technology Risk Consulting, System Implementation, Business Transformation, Customer Intelligence and Analytics, Marketing, Research, Finance and Enterprise Risk Management.

His commitment to the company’s vision allows Macatangay to remain customer-driven, guided by customer insights, the competitive landscape, trends, profitability, operational feasibility and integrity.

“Raul is a hands-on analytics executive and an expert in analyzing, mining, visualizing and presenting data into insights to take informed action. We believe that his knowledge and skills will further help Globe plan strategically and execute flawlessly,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu.

Outgoing CIO Carlo Malana will be taking on a new challenge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KarmanEdge Inc., Globe’s joint venture partnership with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Ayala Corporation.

Graduating magna cum laude at the University of Santo Tomas, Macatangay has led Globe’s Postpaid Business and Devices, Portfolio Management, Business Intelligence, Revenue Assurance and Internal Audit for Wireline and Carrier Business, Business Centers and Stores.

In these various roles, Macatangay delivered profitable and competitive results, including market share gains and working with high-performing teams.

Macatangay has also served as Vice President, Marketing Controller and Head for Customer Analytics of One Food Group Management Services Inc.; Head for Product Marketing for TV and Audio Video Business of Samsung Electronics Philippines; and Director for Technology Risk Consulting of SGV & Co.