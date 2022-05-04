^

Biz Memos

Globe names Raul Macatangay as new CIO

Philstar.com
May 4, 2022 | 11:32am
Globe names Raul Macatangay as new CIO
Globe has appointed Raul Macatangay as Chief Information Officer (CIO).
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Leading digital solutions platform Globe has appointed Raul Macatangay as Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective May 1. Macatangay was previously the company’s vice president for financial control.

Returning to Globe five years ago, Macatangay has more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles.  He occupied key positions in Information Technology, Technology Risk Consulting, System Implementation, Business Transformation, Customer Intelligence and Analytics, Marketing, Research, Finance and Enterprise Risk Management.

His commitment to the company’s vision allows Macatangay to remain customer-driven, guided by customer insights, the competitive landscape, trends, profitability, operational feasibility and integrity.

“Raul is a hands-on analytics executive and an expert in analyzing, mining, visualizing and presenting data into insights to take informed action.  We believe that his knowledge and skills will further help Globe plan strategically and execute flawlessly,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu.

Outgoing CIO Carlo Malana will be taking on a new challenge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KarmanEdge Inc., Globe’s joint venture partnership with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Ayala Corporation.

Graduating magna cum laude at the University of Santo Tomas, Macatangay has led Globe’s Postpaid Business and Devices, Portfolio Management, Business Intelligence, Revenue Assurance and Internal Audit for Wireline and Carrier Business, Business Centers and Stores. 

In these various roles, Macatangay delivered profitable and competitive results, including market share gains and working with high-performing teams.

Macatangay has also served as Vice President, Marketing Controller and Head for Customer Analytics of One Food Group Management Services Inc.; Head for Product Marketing for TV and Audio Video Business of Samsung Electronics Philippines; and Director for Technology Risk Consulting of SGV & Co.

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
British Chamber renews call for ratification of Philippine membership to RCEP, highlights digital economy
5 days ago

British Chamber renews call for ratification of Philippine membership to RCEP, highlights digital economy

5 days ago
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee, Chris Nelson shared that the next administration should...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Ninja Van Philippines&rsquo; automates largest hub in Cabuyao with fully integrated, measurement and sortation systems
7 days ago

Ninja Van Philippines’ automates largest hub in Cabuyao with fully integrated, measurement and sortation systems

7 days ago
Tech-enabled logistics company Ninja Van Philippines continues to strive for operational excellence in order to better meet...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Sponsored

Manila Electric Company announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders this May

8 days ago
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Meralco will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
8 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw
Sponsored

Manila Electric Company: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

9 days ago
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Meralco will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
9 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

Emperador Inc. (EMP): Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

10 days ago
The annual meeting of stockholders of Emperador Inc. (EMP) will be held virtually on 17 May 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
10 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw
East meets West in defense and security exhibition at WTC in Pasay City
Sponsored
13 days ago

East meets West in defense and security exhibition at WTC in Pasay City

13 days ago
From April 27 to 29, the Philippines will showcase an array of modern weapons and defense technology from the East and the...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with