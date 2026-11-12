British Chamber, ASEAN business council forge partnership

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) has formalized a strategic partnership with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Philippines through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Oct. 30, 2026, reinforcing shared commitments to advancing regional economic cooperation, strengthening business linkages, and supporting the Philippine priorities under its 2026 ASEAN Chairship.

The MOU was signed by BCCP Executive Vice Chairman Chris Nelson, representing the Chamber, and ASEAN-BAC Philippines Chair Joey Concepcion and Executive Director Anthony Patrick Chua. The partnership underscores the alignment between BCCP's commitment to strengthening UK-Philippine trade and investment relations and ASEAN-BAC Philippines' 2026 priorities, particularly in empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), strengthening food security, advancing digital innovation, and promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth across Southeast Asia.

The agreement comes at a strategic time as the Philippines assumes the ASEAN Chairship in 2026 under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together." Through its four strategic pillars – People, Planet, Platform and Productivity – ASEAN-BAC Philippines seeks to advance MSME development, food security and sustainability, digital transformation, and regional competitiveness.

For the British Chamber, the partnership provides an opportunity to strengthen private-sector engagement and identify areas where British businesses can contribute expertise, technology, investment and commercial partnerships to support these regional priorities.

Nelson highlighted the country's potential to serve as a gateway for international businesses seeking regional opportunities. In an interview, he said that, "The Philippines is not only an important market on its own, but also a gateway to Southeast Asia – making this a key moment to strengthen growth, digitalization, and investor confidence.”

The partnership also reflects the broader momentum in UK-Philippine and UK-ASEAN economic relations. The United Kingdom marks the 80th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with the Philippines in 2026, alongside the fifth anniversary of its ASEAN Dialogue Partnership. As an ASEAN Dialogue Partner, the UK continues to deepen its engagement with the region through economic cooperation, trade, investment, innovation and sustainable development.

Total trade in goods and services between the UK and the Philippines reached £3.1 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2026, demonstrating the continued significance of the commercial relationship and opportunities for further growth.

With the Philippines hosting the ASEAN Chairship, the Chamber sees considerable potential to strengthen the participation of British businesses in regional economic initiatives, particularly in sectors where UK expertise and solutions can support Philippine and ASEAN development objectives. These include agri-food and food security, digital transformation, financial services, cybersecurity, renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

The MOU with ASEAN-BAC Philippines reinforces this commitment, providing a platform for closer cooperation between the British business community and ASEAN's wider private sector. It also reflects BCCP's continued support for the Philippines' role in shaping a more competitive, resilient and interconnected ASEAN economy.

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