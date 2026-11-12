Filminera scores twin wins at inaugural TSM Excellence Awards

Shown here are (from left) Mines and Geoscience Bureau Central Office OIC Director Engr. Larry Heradez, Filminera Vice President for Operations Geronimo Badulis, Mining Association of Canada President and CEO Pierre Gratton, Filminera Environment Manager Maureen Bien, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Assistant Secretary Michael Cabalda.

MANILA, Philippines — Filminera Resources Corporation received two Global Best Practices Awards from the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) at the inaugural Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Excellence Awards last October 28.

The awards recognized the company’s achievements in sustainable mining operations, biodiversity conservation, rehabilitation and the integration of nature-positive principles into mining practices.

Filminera earned Silver in the Cross-Cutting Excellence Award category for integrating TSM principles across its mining operations and was the sole recipient of the Nature Positive Mining Excellence Award. These honors follow the AAA ratings that COMP awarded to Filminera’s Masbate Gold Project (MGP) environmental programs in 2024 across all three indicators of the biodiversity conservation management protocol.

Held at Conrad Hotel in Manila, the ceremony recognized COMP member companies based on the TSM International Framework Scorecard. The scorecard evaluates a project’s performance against an international framework for managing key environmental and social responsibilities in mining. Under TSM, Level A broadly represents good practice, while AAA—the highest rating— signifies excellence and leadership.

“This recognition reflects Filminera’s and its partners’ dedication to making responsible mining an indispensable part of everyday operations. Earning the highest TSM rating and two Global Best Practices Awards is both an honor and a responsibility — to sustain these standards, protect the ecosystems around us and continue earning the trust of our host communities,” said Cris Acosta, president of Filminera Resources Corporation.

Developed by the Mining Association of Canada in 2004 and adopted by COMP in 2017, TSM provides tools and indicators to help mining companies manage risks responsibly and improve performance. The Philippine framework covers eight protocols, including biodiversity conservation management, tailings management, water stewardship, safety and health, climate change, and Indigenous Peoples and community outreach and social development management.

Ryan Rusk, president of Phil. Gold Processing & Refining Corp. (PGPRC), congratulated Filminera on its achievements in the mining industry. PGPRC operates the processing plant at the Masbate Gold Project.

“Their passion and responsible, reliable project execution make these achievements possible. Excellence requires continuous effort, and we are privileged to work alongside Filminera at Masbate Gold Project to carry out responsible mineral extraction and processing while making a positive impact on our industry, our communities, and the planet” he added.

The TSM Awards form part of the 2026 Mining Philippines International Conference and Exhibition, a recognized industry event that celebrates excellence, innovation, and outstanding contributions to the mining sector. The awards honor companies and individuals whose initiatives and achievements are driving meaningful progress, advancing innovation, and supporting the transformation of the industry.

Filminera Resources Corporation manages mining operations at the Masbate Gold Project in Aroroy, Masbate, while Phil. Gold Processing & Refining Corp. operates the processing plant. The two companies are distinct entities that work together to support safe, responsible and sustainable project operations. B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in the Philippines, Mali, Namibia and Canada. The company holds a 40% interest in Filminera and owns 100% of Phil. Gold Processing & Refining Corp.

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