



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Biz Memos

                        
CDM, Appnext host a Masterclass on how to level up app marketing strategies

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 5:34pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
CDM, Appnext host a Masterclass on how to level up app marketing strategies

                        

                           
Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the Philippines’ pioneer in digital marketing education, partnered with Appnext, the leading independent discovery platform, to host a Masterclass on game-changing mobile app strategies to attract high-value users.



The Masterclass provided app marketers with insights, tips  and best practices for driving app discovery and users’ engagement along with better attribution models to measure app performance from industry experts Mimmie Ong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Appnext and Victor Audienne, sales team lead at AppsFlyer. 



The engaging presentations were followed by an industry fireside chat with Bobby Ihsan, digital ads lead at Ruangguru, a pioneer in the field of pedagogy and one of Indonesia’s most exciting brands. Tara Cabullo from Globe Telecom and Jason Cruz from ADA hosted this session.



Appnext and Ruangguru won the silver award last week at MMA SMARTIES Indonesia on the mobile apps category for innovative, tech-powered campaigns on mobile. On the fireside chat, Bobby shared his insights on how Ruangguru achieved +82% app user growth in 2020 and increased the brand experience with Appnext’s device-level discovery solutions to make education accessible to the people of Indonesia. 



“Providing a compelling customer experience that combines innovation and technology is at the core of our organization,” said Bobby Ihsan, digital ads lead at Ruangguru. “The partnership with Appnext enabled us to reach and interact with potential users directly on their mobile devices and fulfill the market demand for e-learning solutions. Running user acquisition campaigns with Appnext on new innovative placements with leading OEMs, opened a new marketing channel for Ruangguru, transforming product awareness to intention, actual installs, and purchases.”



“The demand for mobile applications is rapidly increasing due to the massive growth in mobile devices in recent years,” said Mimmie Ong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Appnext. “Appnext tech-powered discovery solutions empower app developers, OEMs, and mobile operators to continually engage with high-intent users enabling them to discover apps and services exactly when needed along their daily mobile journey. We are committed to supporting local app developers in their growth efforts by accelerating their recommendation channels and efficiently reaching users that require their services. As such, we are pleased to partner with CDM and continue supporting the Philippine market with future courses and webinars.” 



“This partnership with Appnext helps us pioneer an App Marketing Masterclass on mobile app marketing strategies and new tech innovations. It is a pivotal milestone for us as we upskill local talents in the Philippines,” said Certified Digital Marketer (CDM) president Hans Roxas-Chua. “The  500+ registrations demonstrated to us the relevancy and importance of app marketing and its skillset for our community of marketers and digital catalysts. This event marks the opening of our education series in partnership with Appnext in our CDM Certification Programs on industry best practices, success stories, and emerging technologies.”

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MARKETING
                                                      MOBILE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT&rsquo;s Anabelle Lim Chua named 2021 ING-Finex CFO of the Year
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
PLDT’s Anabelle Lim Chua named 2021 ING-Finex CFO of the Year


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
PLDT’s Anabelle Lim Chua was awarded the 2021 ING-Finex CFO of the Year in the 15th edition of the longest-running and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World-class UK pork promoted in the Philippines; animal welfare and traceability in focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
World-class UK pork promoted in the Philippines; animal welfare and traceability in focus


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Recently, the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines hosted a two-part virtual event promoting UK pork in the Philippin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco energizes COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facility in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Meralco energizes COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facility in Quezon City


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Meralco installed a new primary metering facility connecting the privately-owned Quirino Memorial Medical Center to the utility’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2022 candidates to bare plans for SMEs on Go Negosyo's 'Kandidatalks' show
                              


                              

                                 November 17, 2021 - 7:58am                              


                                                            
(As released) How do the national candidates in the 2022 elections plan to help the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises? This is what “Kandidatalks” aims to answer in its series of shows...

                                                         


      

         

            
8 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber aims to attract UK investments  in Davao
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
British Chamber aims to attract UK investments  in Davao


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelsonparticipated in the recently concluded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAGEONE wins Best PR Agency; CEO is Best PR Practitioner in ASEAN PR Excellence Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
PAGEONE wins Best PR Agency; CEO is Best PR Practitioner in ASEAN PR Excellence Awards


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Multi-awarded communications consulting firm PAGEONE Group made a clean sweep at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with