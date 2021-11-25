CDM, Appnext host a Masterclass on how to level up app marketing strategies

Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the Philippines’ pioneer in digital marketing education, partnered with Appnext, the leading independent discovery platform, to host a Masterclass on game-changing mobile app strategies to attract high-value users.

The Masterclass provided app marketers with insights, tips and best practices for driving app discovery and users’ engagement along with better attribution models to measure app performance from industry experts Mimmie Ong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Appnext and Victor Audienne, sales team lead at AppsFlyer.

The engaging presentations were followed by an industry fireside chat with Bobby Ihsan, digital ads lead at Ruangguru, a pioneer in the field of pedagogy and one of Indonesia’s most exciting brands. Tara Cabullo from Globe Telecom and Jason Cruz from ADA hosted this session.

Appnext and Ruangguru won the silver award last week at MMA SMARTIES Indonesia on the mobile apps category for innovative, tech-powered campaigns on mobile. On the fireside chat, Bobby shared his insights on how Ruangguru achieved +82% app user growth in 2020 and increased the brand experience with Appnext’s device-level discovery solutions to make education accessible to the people of Indonesia.

“Providing a compelling customer experience that combines innovation and technology is at the core of our organization,” said Bobby Ihsan, digital ads lead at Ruangguru. “The partnership with Appnext enabled us to reach and interact with potential users directly on their mobile devices and fulfill the market demand for e-learning solutions. Running user acquisition campaigns with Appnext on new innovative placements with leading OEMs, opened a new marketing channel for Ruangguru, transforming product awareness to intention, actual installs, and purchases.”

“The demand for mobile applications is rapidly increasing due to the massive growth in mobile devices in recent years,” said Mimmie Ong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Appnext. “Appnext tech-powered discovery solutions empower app developers, OEMs, and mobile operators to continually engage with high-intent users enabling them to discover apps and services exactly when needed along their daily mobile journey. We are committed to supporting local app developers in their growth efforts by accelerating their recommendation channels and efficiently reaching users that require their services. As such, we are pleased to partner with CDM and continue supporting the Philippine market with future courses and webinars.”

“This partnership with Appnext helps us pioneer an App Marketing Masterclass on mobile app marketing strategies and new tech innovations. It is a pivotal milestone for us as we upskill local talents in the Philippines,” said Certified Digital Marketer (CDM) president Hans Roxas-Chua. “The 500+ registrations demonstrated to us the relevancy and importance of app marketing and its skillset for our community of marketers and digital catalysts. This event marks the opening of our education series in partnership with Appnext in our CDM Certification Programs on industry best practices, success stories, and emerging technologies.”

