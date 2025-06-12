DJI launches agriculture drones in the Philippines to enhance precision farming practices

MANILA, Philippines — Established in 2015, DJI Agriculture focuses on developing advanced drone solutions tailored for the agricultural sector, aiming to enhance farming efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The company is a specialized division of DJI, a global leader in drone technology.

Innovative drone solutions

DJI Agriculture provides a diverse lineup of unmanned aerial systems, including the advanced Agras series, tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern farming. These drones are designed to perform key agricultural functions such as crop spraying, seeding and aerial mapping with high precision and efficiency.

Integrating technologies like intelligent flight planning, multispectral imaging and automated obstacle sensing, DJI’s solutions help streamline field operations, minimize manual labor and ensure accurate input distribution.

By leveraging these innovations, farmers can achieve higher yields, reduce costs and adopt more sustainable and data-driven agricultural practices.

Global impact

By the end of 2024, approximately 400,000 DJI Agriculture drones were in operation worldwide, marking a 90% increase since 2020. This widespread adoption has contributed to significant resource savings, including approximately 222 million tons of water and a reduction of 30.87 tons of carbon emissions.

Commitment to sustainability

DJI Agriculture is deeply committed to advancing sustainable farming practices by leveraging the power of precision agriculture and smart farming technologies. Through the integration of intelligent drone systems, data-driven analysis and automated field management, the division empowers farmers to make informed decisions that lead to optimized resource use, reduced environmental impact and increased productivity.

By enabling targeted applications of water, fertilizers and pesticides, DJI’s solutions help minimize waste and prevent overuse of agricultural inputs, contributing to soil health and long-term ecological balance. Ultimately, DJI Agriculture aims to support the global effort to ensure food security while promoting environmentally responsible and economically viable farming methods.

The DJI Agras T50

The Agras T50 is a flagship of efficiency and stability, born from a deep understanding of the demands of large-scale farming. It inherits a coaxial dual-rotor design and 54-inch propellers for next-level stability when carrying 40 kg spraying or 50 kg spreading payloads, which enables efficient spraying of up to 50 acres (21 hectares) per hour.

T50’s dual atomization spraying system, with an increased flow rate of up to 16 liters per minute with two sprinklers and adjustable-sized spray droplets, is ideal for a variety of applications from fields to orchards. Easily converted to its spreading configuration, the T50 can carry 50 kg of dry granules and spread at a flow rate of up to 108 kg/min2 or 1.5 tons per hour.

This combination of power, precision and versatility sets T50 apart as a top choice in agricultural drones, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern farming.

The T50 features an upgraded four-antenna O3 Transmission system, extending the remote controller-drone connection up to 2 km. For operations over mountains and other complex environments, users can deploy a DJI Relay to extend transmission range and stability for improved operation safety.



The T50 features dual Active Phased Array Radars and binocular vision sensors. These work together to accurately reconstruct the T50’s surroundings and detect nearby obstacles, for intelligent obstacle sensing and bypassing, and Terrain Following over slopes.



Equipped with an additional pair of centrifugal sprinklers, increasing flow rate to 24 liters per minute. This benefits tasks like orchard spraying that require a higher flow rate to penetrate dense canopies and treat the fronts and backs of leaves.



Powered by a DB1560 Intelligent Flight Battery, with a capacity of up to 30 Ah and 1500 charge cycles. The D12000iEP Multifunctional Inverter Generator paired with the Air-Cooled Heat Sink enables 9-minute fast charging, allowing for continuous operations with a pair of batteries.

The DJI Agras T25

The Agras T25 packs all the advanced features of the T50 into a smaller, portable design. It can carry a 20 kg spraying or 25 kg spreading payload and includes the T50’s top features like multidirectional obstacle avoidance, Terrain Following, ultra-fast battery charging, one-tap takeoffs and automatic operations. This makes it perfect for solo use in small to medium-sized farms.

Opening doors for new authorized distributors

DJI Agriculture Philippines is actively seeking dynamic and growth-oriented distributor partners to join its expanding network and bring the latest in agricultural drone technology, the DJI Agras T50 and T25, to farms and agribusinesses across the country.

DJI’s distributor program presents an exciting opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs operating in the agricultural technology sector. This program is ideal for forward-thinking companies looking to expand their product offerings, tap into new markets, and play a key role in transforming the future of farming through innovation and smart technology.

Approved partners will gain access to:

Exclusive distribution rights in designated regions

Comprehensive product and sales training

Technical support and marketing resources

Access to DJI’s growing agricultural customer base

Interested parties are invited to contact DJI Agriculture Philippines through [email protected] or (+63956) 0164792. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DJIAgriculturePH for more information about partnership opportunities.

Editor’s Note: This press release from DJI Agriculture is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.