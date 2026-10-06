KABAN Boracay expands dining options

The agreement was signed by Golden TW and KABAN president and CEO Kevin Wong (right) and RVD president and CEO Jangsik Yun.

MANILA, Philippines — KABAN Boracay is expanding its food and beverage portfolio ahead of its grand launch on Oct. 11, bringing Korean restaurant Chung Dam and Japanese dining brand Umi Matsu to its Station 0 complex.

Golden TW Realty & Development Corp., developer of KABAN, welcomed the two Manila-based restaurants as part of its strategy to build a broader hospitality, dining and entertainment offering on the island.

Chung Dam already operates outlets in Bonifacio Global City, Parqal in Parañaque and Molito, Alabang while Umi Matsu has branches in BGC, Malate and Parqal, Parañaque.

The agreement was signed by Golden TW and KABAN president and CEO Kevin Wong and RVD president and CEO Jangsik Yun.

“The entry of Chung Dam, one of the country’s leading Korean restaurants, and Umi Matsu, an exciting Japanese dining brand, underscores our confidence in Boracay’s future and our commitment to further elevate the island’s dining, lifestyle and entertainment scene,” Wong said.

KABAN is an 88-room hotel in Boracay’s Station 0. The development combines accommodations, restaurants, entertainment, retail and gaming in a single complex.

The hotel held a soft opening last Sept. 16 to be followed by a grand launch on Oct. 11.

For Golden TW, the restaurant partnership forms part of a larger push to position KABAN as an integrated hospitality destination.

In 2025, Boracay ecorded about 2.16 million visitors, higher than the 2.08 million arrivals posted in 2024.