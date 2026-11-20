Fuel prices seen to drop by P2 per liter next week

A gas station attendant fills up cars at a station in Paco, Manila on Jan. 12, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices may drop for a third straight week, with fresh rollbacks expected across gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

According to four-day Mean of Platts Singapore trading, the following reductions are expected:

Gasoline - P2.47/L

Diesel - P2.67/L

Kerosene - 1.88/L

Industry players attribute the dip in prices to a supply surplus amid lower demand. Higher Chinese exports also weighed on Asian market prices.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, meanwhile, persist amid new US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, but shipments through alternative routes continue to soften crude prices.

Last week, the Department of Energy implemented rollbacks slightly lower than what forecasts suggested.

As the Philippines remains under a state of national energy emergency, fuel firms are directed to follow the energy department’s computations.