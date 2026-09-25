^

Headlines

SC asked to void lowered vote threshold in Sara Duterte impeachment

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 5:52pm
SC asked to void lowered vote threshold in Sara Duterte impeachment
The main building of the Philippine Supreme Court in Manila.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Two petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the lowered voting threshold approved by the Senate impeachment court to convict Vice President Sara Duterte.

Lawyer Ernesto Francisco filed his petition on Friday, September 25, while former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez filed his petition on Thursday, September 24.

Both petitioners urged the Supreme Court to intervene immediately rather than wait for the trial's conclusion.

They argued that allowing a potentially unconstitutional voting standard to decide the Vice President's fate could plunge the nation into severe political chaos and instability.

Francisco asked the High Court to declare the September 23 Senate proceedings null and void and issue a Status Quo Ante Order.

Rodriguez similarly prayed for a temporary restraining order to restrain the Senate from conducting or giving effect to any final conviction vote under the reduced denominator, asking the Court to reinstate the July 6 ruling requiring a strict 16-vote threshold.

Both petitioners argue that the Senate has overstepped its constitutional boundaries.

For Francisco, he said that the Senate impeachment court's ruling is a "capricious, arbitrary and whimsical interpretation" that amounts to a constitutional amendment.

"Substituting 'all members of the Senate' with 'those members who... remain legally and factually capable of participating' constitutes a rewriting of the Constitution, which the public respondent Senate Impeachment Court cannot legally do," Francisco said.

He warned that allowing the voting threshold to fluctuate based on individual circumstances threatens the structural integrity of other legislative voting requirements, such as declaring a state of war, overriding presidential vetoes, or passing tax exemptions.

Rodriguez, on his part, argued that the Senate cannot bypass the formal amendment and revision processes mandated under Article XVII of the Constitution.

"The Constitution does not recognize an 'impeachment exception' to its own amendment provisions," Rodriguez said.

The Senate impeachment court on September 22 lowered the voting threshold to convict Duterte, ruling that senators unable to take part in her trial will no longer count toward the two-thirds required by the Constitution.

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DICT chief backs bill requiring legislative franchises for social media platforms

DICT chief backs bill requiring legislative franchises for social media platforms

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
Information and Communications Technology Chief Henry Aguda has expressed his support for a proposed bill in the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsod criticizes senators over stand on vote threshold

Monsod criticizes senators over stand on vote threshold

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A framer of the 1987 Constitution called out Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Camille Villar, who objected to the proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
Future impeachment courts can decide differently in threshold question

Future impeachment courts can decide differently in threshold question

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Future impeachment courts can compute the two-thirds vote for conviction differently from the court trying Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law postponing 2026 barangay, SK elections
play

Marcos signs law postponing 2026 barangay, SK elections

By Renalyn Ramirez | 7 hours ago
The newly approved law moved the elections to the first Monday of November 2028, and extended the terms of village officers...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill extending terms of barangay, SK officials sent to Malaca&ntilde;ang

Bill extending terms of barangay, SK officials sent to Malacañang

1 day ago
The bill extending the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials from four to five years is now up for the president's...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Security, bomb threats rock several schools

Security, bomb threats rock several schools

By Andrew Ronquillo | 19 hours ago
Less than a week after a school shooting that left three people dead in South Cotabato, panic again erupted at several school...
Headlines
fbtw
ADB approves $1.5 billion Philippine crisis response loan

ADB approves $1.5 billion Philippine crisis response loan

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $1.5-billion loan to help the Philippines address the impact of the Middle East...
Headlines
fbtw
40 Philippine seafarers safe after Singapore Strait collision

40 Philippine seafarers safe after Singapore Strait collision

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
About 40 Filipino seafarers on Panama-flagged bulk carrier First Margaux were confirmed safe after it collided with a...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspects linked to school shooting, online grooming nabbed

Suspects linked to school shooting, online grooming nabbed

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a person connected to the Sept. 18 school shooting incident in South...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical storm Queenie enters PAR

Tropical storm Queenie enters PAR

By Josiah Antonio | 19 hours ago
Cyclone Queenie (international name Surigae) is now a tropical storm after entering the Philippine area of responsibility,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with