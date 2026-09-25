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Trillanes sought as witness on Duterte wealth allegations

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 12:19pm
Trillanes sought as witness on Duterte wealth allegations
Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV files another plunder complaint against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Bong Go at the Department of Justice on Aug. 7, 2024.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — The prosecution in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial has asked the Senate impeachment court to subpoena former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV to testify on allegations involving her unexplained wealth next week.

In a manifestation before the impeachment court released on Thursday, September 24, the prosecution sought Trillanes' testimony in connection with Article II of the Articles of Impeachment.

Article II covers allegations involving Duterte's unexplained wealth and her alleged receipt or acquisition of funds from persons or sources identified in evidence presented before the impeachment court.

The prosecution's request comes as it presents evidence on Duterte's alleged unexplained wealth, including allegations previously raised by Trillanes.

P181.6 million alleged funds

Trillanes earlier testified before the House Committee on Justice during its impeachment proceedings against Duterte.

In April, he alleged that five members of the Duterte family, including Sara Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, received or encashed P181.6 million in checks allegedly from Davao drug lord Samuel "Sammy" Uy between 2011 and 2013.

The former senator made the allegation in a sworn affidavit presented during the House impeachment hearing on April 22. The House panel was also shown bank transaction records that Trillanes said supported his claim.

According to Trillanes, Sara Duterte received P22.3 million in three transactions, while Rodrigo Duterte was listed at P15.6 million.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte was listed at P51.5 million, while former Davao City mayor and now Rep. Paolo Duterte was listed at P38.8 million.

Honeylet Avanceña, Rodrigo Duterte's common-law partner, and her daughter Veronica Duterte were listed at P53.2 million combined, according to Trillanes.

Trillanes said the transactions followed a similar pattern, with checks issued at regular intervals over about two years, often in identical or near-identical amounts. 

Other witnesses

The prosecution said Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System division chief Rendell Sopeña is expected to return to the witness stand on Monday.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, the younger brother of Vice President Sara Duterte, has also been subpoenaed and could be presented as a witness on Monday or Tuesday.

Baste's testimony is expected to focus on the Davao City government's transactions with GenCorp Industries Inc., which secured 19 contracts with the city worth more than P33.2 million.

The vice president declared GenCorp as one of her business interests in her 2024 and 2025 SALNs.

Baste earlier said he and other Davao City officials were unaware of his sister's interest in GenCorp. He also said neither Sara Duterte's name nor the surname "Duterte" appeared in the company's official documents submitted for its transactions with the city.

The impeachment trial will continue to hear evidence under Article II, which covers allegations involving Duterte's wealth, SALN disclosures and alleged continued business interests while in office. — with a report from Cristina Chi

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
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