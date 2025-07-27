^

DOT sees 2028 hospitality growth at Philippine Hotel Connect

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 6:29pm
DOT Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano at the Philippine Hotel Connect 2025 opening on July 24, 2025.
DOT / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism has set sights on the hospitality industry boom by 2028 at the opening of Philippine Hotel Connect 2025, the country’s premier hotel investment and networking event, held on Thursday to Friday July 24 to 25.

The second edition of the summit has the theme “The Long Game: Unlocking the New Edge in Filipino Hospitality and Tourism.” Organized by the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, the event was held at the Manila Marriott Hotel and brought together more than 250 of the country’s top-level hotel executives, investors, developers and tourism leaders.

During the opening, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, through Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, highlighted the projected rise in hotel demand by 2028 as a major opportunity for the industry.

“By 2028, demand for hotel rooms will exceed 456,000 keys. Today, we are at just over 335,000. This is your moment, to invest where growth is happening, to build where opportunity is rising, and to shape the next chapter of Philippine tourism together,” the DOT chief’s speech read.

The DOT also reiterated its push to position the Philippines as Asia’s tourism powerhouse, powered by infrastructure development, investor-friendly policies and a globally competitive brand of Filipino hospitality.

The agency cited its 2024 figures, the total tourism expenditure from domestic and international travel that reached P3.86 trillion, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“Visitors are staying longer, spending more, and returning more often. Domestic tourism, valued at over 66 billion US dollars, is now the largest in Southeast Asia. International travelers are contributing stronger per capita spend, with broader distribution of benefits across our regions. Tourism is no longer peripheral, but central to our national growth story,” the secretary said.

Meanwhile, PHOA President Arthur Lopez thanked the DOT for its continued support and collaboration with the hotel industry.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco for her inspiring leadership and vision for the tourism sector. Your unwavering support has motivated us to host this event for the second consecutive year,” Lopez said.

The two-day event was attended by tourism officials including Undersecretaries Ferdinand Jumapao and Verna Buensuceso; Assistant Secretaries  Czarina Zara-Loyola, Christine Joy Cari, and Sharlene Zabala-Batin; and Directors Azucena Pallugna and Alven Talisic of the DOT and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid.

During the opening forum, Tamano was joined by Lapid as well as Philippine Hotel Connect 2025 Chairperson Francis Gotianun, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Tengco and Lopez.

Participants engaged in high-level discussions led by renowned speakers such as Kevin Tan of Alliance Global Group Inc. and Mariana Zobel de Ayala of Ayala Land Inc., among other distinguished figures. 

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
