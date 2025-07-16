BDO ends sustainability bond offer ahead of schedule

In a disclosure, the country’s largest bank said it has officially closed the offer period on July 14 instead of the original schedule from July 9 to 22.

MANILA, Philippines — BDO Unibank Inc. has cut short the offer period for its latest peso-denominated ASEAN sustainability bonds ahead of schedule, citing strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

The early closure signals strong investor confidence in the bank’s creditworthiness and its commitment to sustainable financing.

This marks BDO’s fourth issuance under the ASEAN Sustainability Bond framework, which requires proceeds to be allocated to green or social projects aligned with environmental and social development goals.

The bonds have a fixed rate of 5.875 percent per annum and a tenor of one-and-a-half years. The issue, settlement and listing date remain scheduled for July 29.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to finance or refinance eligible assets under BDO’s Sustainable Finance Framework. These include renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution prevention, sustainable water management and projects that expand access to essential services.

The funds will also help support the bank’s broader lending operations and further diversify its funding sources.

The Sy-led bank has been an active participant in the local sustainability bond market in recent years. Its previous peso-denominated sustainability bond issuances include P55.7 billion in July 2024, P63.3 billion in January 2024 and P52.7 billion in January 2022.

These successful offerings make BDO one of the largest issuers of sustainable debt instruments in the Philippine banking sector.

The Securities and Exchange Commission earlier confirmed that BDO’s latest offering complies with the ASEAN Sustainability Bond Standards and the SEC’s own circulars governing such issuances.

ING Bank N.V. Manila Branch served as the sole arranger and sustainability coordinator for the transaction. BDO and ING acted as selling agents, while BDO Capital & Investment Corp. served as financial advisor.

The strong reception to the bank’s latest bonds underscores the growing appetite for environmental, social and governance-linked instruments in the Philippines, as both individual and institutional investors increasingly seek out investments that contribute to sustainable development.