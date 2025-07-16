^

Business

BDO ends sustainability bond offer ahead of schedule

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 16, 2025 | 12:00am
BDO ends sustainability bond offer ahead of schedule
In a disclosure, the country’s largest bank said it has officially closed the offer period on July 14 instead of the original schedule from July 9 to 22.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — BDO Unibank Inc. has cut short the offer period for its latest peso-denominated ASEAN sustainability bonds ahead of schedule, citing strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

In a disclosure, the country’s largest bank said it has officially closed the offer period on July 14 instead of the original schedule from July 9 to 22.

The early closure signals strong investor confidence in the bank’s creditworthiness and its commitment to sustainable financing.

This marks BDO’s fourth issuance under the ASEAN Sustainability Bond framework, which requires proceeds to be allocated to green or social projects aligned with environmental and social development goals.

The bonds have a fixed rate of 5.875 percent per annum and a tenor of one-and-a-half years. The issue, settlement and listing date remain scheduled for July 29.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to finance or refinance eligible assets under BDO’s Sustainable Finance Framework. These include renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution prevention, sustainable water management and projects that expand access to essential services.

The funds will also help support the bank’s broader lending operations and further diversify its funding sources.

The Sy-led bank has been an active participant in the local sustainability bond market in recent years. Its previous peso-denominated sustainability bond issuances include P55.7 billion in July 2024, P63.3 billion in January 2024 and P52.7 billion in January 2022.

These successful offerings make BDO one of the largest issuers of sustainable debt instruments in the Philippine banking sector.

The Securities and Exchange Commission earlier confirmed that BDO’s latest offering complies with the ASEAN Sustainability Bond Standards and the SEC’s own circulars governing such issuances.

ING Bank N.V. Manila Branch served as the sole arranger and sustainability coordinator for the transaction. BDO and ING acted as selling agents, while BDO Capital & Investment Corp. served as financial advisor.

The strong reception to the bank’s latest bonds underscores the growing appetite for environmental, social and governance-linked instruments in the Philippines, as both individual and institutional investors increasingly seek out investments that contribute to sustainable development.

BDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Banks slap uniform 20% tax on interest income

Banks slap uniform 20% tax on interest income

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
Major banks have started implementing new tax rates on interest income from deposit products following the effectivity of...
Business
fbtw
Tensions with China costing PH energy investments &mdash; DOE

Tensions with China costing PH energy investments — DOE

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
As China continues to encroach on Philippine waters, territorial tensions have cost Manila potential energy investors, according...
Business
fbtw
DOE: $893 million Malampaya drilling completed this year

DOE: $893 million Malampaya drilling completed this year

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
The $893-million drilling project to extend the life of the Malampaya gas field in offshore Palawan, is moving full steam...
Business
fbtw
How vanity awards feed the ego economy

How vanity awards feed the ego economy

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
Imagine receiving the message: “Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the Visionary Leader of the Decade....
Business
fbtw
Marcos: New Caticlan Airport passenger terminal to be completed in 24 months

Marcos: New Caticlan Airport passenger terminal to be completed in 24 months

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 14, led the groundbreaking ceremony for a new passenger terminal at Caticlan...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SM unlikely to add new listing for now

SM unlikely to add new listing for now

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Sy family’s SM Group is far from adding a new member to its impressive roster of publicly listed companies, with...
Business
fbtw
MPTC&rsquo;s Vietnam unit to build $1.5 billion toll road

MPTC’s Vietnam unit to build $1.5 billion toll road

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Vietnamese affiliate of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is pursuing a $1.5-billion project covering three districts...
Business
fbtw

Same old story

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
BBM is facing a big test on how much he has learned from this year’s big public outcry against the large-scale looting of the national budget by his allies in Congress.
Business
fbtw
Jitters from US tariffs drive down T-bond yields

Jitters from US tariffs drive down T-bond yields

By Marco Luis Beech | 1 hour ago
Yields on the government’s long-dated and short-dated securities declined compared to the previous week’s auction,...
Business
fbtw

Malaysia seeks more bilateral trade with Philippines

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Malaysia, which already enjoys a favorable trade surplus with the Philippines, continues to seek ways to increase its trade with us following the signing on Monday at the Malaysian Embassy in Makati of a memorandum...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with