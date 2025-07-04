^

Business

Del Monte Philippines stays strong, unaffected by US unit's bankruptcy

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 1:53pm
Del Monte Philippines stays strong, unaffected by US unit's bankruptcy
File photo of canned Del Monte pineapple drinks in a grocery store.
The Philippine STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Del Monte Philippines Inc., known for its canned pineapples and tomato sauce, is not part of the bankruptcy filed by Del Monte Foods Holdings Limited in the United States.

Del Monte Foods and Del Monte Philippines are subsidiaries of Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL), a Singapore-based company largely owned by the Filipino-Chinese Campos family.

When Del Monte Pacific announced on July 2 that its US unit had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, it also clarified that its Philippine operations and other Asian businesses remain financially sound. 

“DMPL’s subsidiary, Del Monte Philippines Inc. (‘DMPI’), with its Asian and international businesses, continues to perform well with resilient consumer demand, supported by a strong and stable supply chain,” the parent company said in a statement. 

Despite the restructuring and possible asset sale of Del Monte Foods, Del Monte Pacific remains confident in sustaining its operations.

A March financial statement also shows that Del Monte’s Asia-Pacific operations, most of which come from the Philippines, generated $36.1 million (P2.04 billion) in operating income over the three-month period ending January 31.

In contrast, Del Monte’s US, Canada and Mexico sales posted an operating loss of $7.34 million (P414.57 million) during the same three-month period — a sharp decline from the $3.87 million (P224 million) profit posted in the comparable quarter last year.

However, over the nine months ending January, the net loss was nearly double the last reported quarter, reaching $13.53 million (P763 million).

Del Monte Pacific attributed the losses of its operations in the Americas segment to lower sales and rising expenses, including higher production costs due to unfavorable fixed cost absorption, as well as increased warehousing and transfer freight costs.

Due to the financial strain it has suffered, the US unit’s newly appointed board has moved to restructure Del Monte Foods through a restructuring support agreement with lenders. 

The agreement involves the potential sale of the company or most of its assets, leading to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on July 1. This gives the company legal protection as it works through its financial obligations. 

To sustain operations during this period, Del Monte Foods and some of its subsidiaries obtained $912.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing, a special loan granted during bankruptcy to cover a firm’s ongoing expenses while addressing its existing liabilities and obligations.

Del Monte Pacific said it is currently consulting with auditors to assess the potential financial impact of the bankruptcy filing. However, it does not expect any disruption to its operations outside the United States.

DEL MONTE FOODS

DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED

DEL MONTE PHILIPPINES INC.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fil-Am friendship?

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
It’s Philippine-American Friendship Day today. It used to be a working holiday during the first Marcos era. But Cory Aquino removed it from the list of national holidays in 1987.
Business
fbtw
Philippines falls $26 short of World Bank 'upper middle income' upgrade

Philippines falls $26 short of World Bank 'upper middle income' upgrade

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Philippines recorded a GNI per capita of $4,470 in 2024 — just $26 short of the $4,496 threshold required to enter...
Business
fbtw

Pinoys cutting back on non-essential spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 7 hours ago
Filipinos are expected to adjust their spending habits by cutting back on the non-essentials in the second half amid lingering concerns about inflationary pressures.
Business
fbtw
Two more BSP rate cuts possible in H2

Two more BSP rate cuts possible in H2

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
 The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  signaled the possibility of more interest rate cuts this year, citing easing inflation...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz, Lopez groups shortlisted to bid for Laguna hydropower plant

Aboitiz, Lopez groups shortlisted to bid for Laguna hydropower plant

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
The consortia led by the Aboitiz Group and the Lopezes remain the only two contenders in a high-stakes battle for the control...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SPAVI bringing Potato Corner to Taiwan, Laos

SPAVI bringing Potato Corner to Taiwan, Laos

By Richmond Mercurio | 7 hours ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc.  is ramping up its international presence by bringing the Potato Corner brand...
Business
fbtw
From Hong Kong hustle to homegrown honor: MVP&rsquo;s ode to the OFW spirit

From Hong Kong hustle to homegrown honor: MVP’s ode to the OFW spirit

15 hours ago
(PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan was bestowed the Gintong Alon Leadership Award by the Philippine Association of Hong Kong...
Business
fbtw
PSEi gains steam ahead of June inflation report

PSEi gains steam ahead of June inflation report

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The local stock market gathered steam ahead of the scheduled release today of the country’s June inflation report....
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt level nears P17 trillion mark

Philippines debt level nears P17 trillion mark

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The country’s outstanding debt reached a new high and inched closer to P17 trillion as of May following the issuance...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with