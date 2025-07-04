Higher Metro Manila inflation possible after P50 wage bump, says PSA

Porters at Divisoria Market in Manila are seen working on July 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Higher inflation rates in Metro Manila are possible in the coming months following the implementation of a P50 daily wage hike, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Friday, July 4.

The Department of Labor and Employment earlier announced the increase, which takes effect July 18. This will bring the minimum wage to P695 for non-agriculture workers and P658 for those in agriculture.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa said inflation effects usually follow a lag in areas where wage hikes are introduced. The impact may not be immediate, he said.

Certain commodity groups tend to show quicker inflation, especially those with large labor inputs. These include personal care services and other miscellaneous goods and services.

Examples cited were salons, spas, and appliance manufacturing.

“We will see this maybe a month, two months, or three months after July. That may be when we observe increases in certain items,” Mapa said in Filipino at a press briefing.

Price movement varies by region. It would be difficult to measure the full impact of the wage hike, as prices of goods and services are dynamic, Mapa explained.

While inflation in the National Capital Region rose to 2.6% in June 2025 from 1.7% the previous month, areas outside Metro Manila saw a decline, reflecting differences in regional pricing.

“While we are expecting an increase, the amount would vary depending on the movement of the other items,” Mapa said.

National wage hike debate. Several lawmakers continue to push for an across-the-board wage hike.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s economic team, however, have warned against such measures, saying they could drive inflation and increase unemployment.

Labor groups and some economists dispute this view, arguing that higher wages would result in a fairer distribution of wealth.