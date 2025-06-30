P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR

Jobseekers queue for an interview at the job fair organized by the local government inside a mall in Marikina City as part of their observance of Labor Day on May 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region (NCR) will receive a P50 increase in their daily pay starting July 18, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Monday, June 30.

The increase was unanimously approved by the NCR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board.

With the adjustment, the daily wage of non-agricultural workers will rise from P645 to P695. For agricultural workers, the rate increases from P608 to P658.

According to the National Wages and Productivity Commission, the hike translates to an additional P1,100 per month for employees working five days a week, and up to P1,300 per month for those on a six-day schedule.

“Under the new rate, non-agriculture workers will have a monthly take-home pay of about P15,247 to P18,216 for a five-day and six-day workweek, respectively, inclusive of mandatory social welfare benefits such as 13th month pay, service incentive leave, SSS, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG,” DOLE said in a statement.

Behind the decision

The wage board said it weighed inflation rates and the country’s gross domestic product when deciding on the adjustment.

The last wage order for NCR was issued in June 2023, which also granted a P40 increase.

Legislative efforts fall short. The wage hike comes as legislative efforts to implement a nationwide increase stalled. During the 19th Congress, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed separate versions of a wage hike bill, but failed to agree on a unified amount.

The Senate had proposed a P100 daily increase, while the House passed a bill calling for a P200 hike. With the close of the 19th Congress, the measure is effectively back to square one.