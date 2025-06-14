^

Business

Hongqi launches luxury sedans in Philippines

The Philippine Star
June 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Hongqi launches luxury sedans in Philippines
EH7 and EHS7

MANILA, Philippines — Hongqi, China’s oldest passenger car brand, has brought into the Philippines its highly anticipated electric models – the EH7 and EHS7, marking a benchmark moment for the country’s electric vehicle market.

The EH7 and EHS7 are in a class of their own, combining top-tier performance, opulent design, and sustainable, eco-friendly technology, making each drive a uniquely luxurious experience.

Both vehicles have hand-stitched Nappa leather seats, 99 percent UV protection glass roofs, and a soundproof front door glass, all of which are supplemented by the vehicles’ Intelligent Damping Control Systems (IDCS). Through the IDCS, the EH7 and EHS7 automatically adapt to all kinds of road surfaces, allowing for consistently smooth sailing for each drive.

Both also feature the same dual-motor AWD setup delivering, with an astonishing output of 455 kW (610 hp) and 756 Nm of torque. This translates to an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds for the EH7, and 3.9 seconds for the EHS7. All this power owes to the models being powered by a whopping 111 kWh next generation battery pack, which offers a single-charge driving range of up to 650 km for the EH7 and 540 km for the EHS7. The battery also charges at tip-top speeds, recharging from 10 percent to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

The strength of these vehicles also do not come at the expense of safety. With a prestigious five-star Euro NCAP safety rating for both vehicles, every driver will be comforted in knowing that whenever they ride a Hongqi EH7 or EHS7, the robust structural integrity, intelligent safety technologies, and comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) at Level 2 autonomy keep them safe. Notable in the ADAS features, in particular, are things such as automatic emergency braking, a 360-degree around-view monitor, as well as a parking assist feature.

Taking all the foregoing into account, the EH7 and EHS7 are manifesting a new dawn for both luxury vehicles and electric vehicles, by blending strength, style, speed, sustainability and safety.

Coming in both Executive and Flagship variants, the EH7 starts at P2.28 million for the Executive and P2.88 million for the Flagship variant. Similarly, the EHS7 starts at P2.58 million for the Executive and P3.08 million for the Flagship variant. Drivers who choose the Flagship variants get the chance to add premium enhancements such as upgraded interior ambient lighting, a more advanced audio system, and exclusive design touches with added power and range.

