^

Business

Air India mounting New Delhi-Manila flights

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Air India mounting New Delhi-Manila flights
File photo of Air India plane.
Air India via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be connected directly to one of the biggest economies in Asia, as Air India is set to operate non-stop flights between Manila and New Delhi by October.

Flag carrier Air India yesterday said it is mounting direct flights between Manila and New Delhi starting Oct. 1 in line with the airline’s expansion into Southeast Asia.

Air India will operate the flight five times a week, deploying an Airbus A321 to serve the seven-hour trip.

Air India is the lone carrier that would connect the Philippines and India on a non-stop service. Last year, Philippine Airlines signaled that it is interested in linking the two routes but at that time, the carrier was caught in a supply crunch for jet engines.

Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) executive director Carmelo Arcilla said the Philippines stands to gain from the entry of more tourists from India with the launch of Manila-New Delhi flights.

“That’s good because India is a big market, a growing economy, with a lot of outbound travelers who are big spenders,” Arcilla said.

Arcilla also views Air India’s entry as the start of more connections between Manila and other cities in India such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“That (opening of more flights) usually follows after the main gateway is developed, because it takes a lot of resources also to develop secondary gateways,” Arcilla said.

In an advisory, CAB reminded airport authorities of the visa-free policy for Indian nationals. As approved, Indians may enter the Philippines without visa for 14 days for tourism, provided their passports are valid for at least six months.

Likewise, Indians holding an American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or UK residence permit may enter the country visa-free for 30 days for leisure. CAB, however, said Indian tourists must have no derogatory record upon arrival into the Philippines.

Still, CAB said Indians going to the country for long-term visits and non-tourism activities have to apply for the appropriate visa.

Based on data from the Department of Tourism, India is the Philippines’ 13th largest market for foreign visitors, reaching nearly 79,000 in 2024.

AIR INDIA

CAB
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ASEAN Power Grid in focus as Philippines hosts summit

ASEAN Power Grid in focus as Philippines hosts summit

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The $16-billion project designed to integrate power grids of ASEAN member states is set to take center stage next year as...
Business
fbtw
BSP may now access, share bank accounts

BSP may now access, share bank accounts

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) now has the authority to access and share financial account information without violating...
Business
fbtw
In historic bid, House passes P200 minimum wage hike bill

In historic bid, House passes P200 minimum wage hike bill

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
The House of Representatives on Wednesday, June 4, passed on third and final reading the first legislative wage hike...
Business
fbtw
China 'firmly rejects' US claim that it violated tariff deal

China 'firmly rejects' US claim that it violated tariff deal

By Matthew Walsh | 4 days ago
China said Monday it "firmly rejects" US claims that it had violated a sweeping tariffs deal, as tensions between...
Business
fbtw
SEC revokes registration of 401 delinquent lending firms

SEC revokes registration of 401 delinquent lending firms

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission  has canceled the licenses of hundreds of delinquent lending companies after failing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Grab deploys e-vehicles for ride-hailing service

Grab deploys e-vehicles for ride-hailing service

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines is now offering a taxi service run by a fleet of electric vehicles to support the government’s...
Business
fbtw
GSIS transactions almost fully online

GSIS transactions almost fully online

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Nearly all transactions with state-run Government Service Insurance System  are conducted online as members and pensioners...
Business
fbtw
Growth with Metrobank

Growth with Metrobank

By Marianne V. Go | 1 hour ago
Metrobank, which was founded almost 63 years ago by George SK Ty in 1962 and is set to celebrate its 63rd anniversary this...
Business
fbtw

Japan credit watcher affirms Philippines rating

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) has affirmed its A- rating on the Philippines, citing the country’s sustained high economic growth, robust domestic demand and low external debt levels as key factors behind...
Business
fbtw

Maya, Visa partner for launch of cross-border fund transfer

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Global payments platform Visa and digital lender Maya Bank have teamed up to launch a new feature that allows users to transfer funds from foreign-issued Visa cards directly into their Maya wallets, streamlining...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with