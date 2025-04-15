Marcos extends Meralco franchise for 25 years

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure extending the franchise of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) for another 25 years, Malacañang announced Tuesday, April 15.

The new franchise, which was set to expire by the end of Marcos' term in 2028, was signed on April 11, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed.

The official Republic Act number and full text of the law have yet to be released.

In a statement, Meralco Chairperson and CEO Manuel Pangilinan thanked the president and Congress for the renewal.

“The fresh franchise enables us to implement long-term energy infrastructure projects that will further improve the delivery of electricity to homes, businesses, and industries that fuel the country’s development,” Pangilinan said.

The extension, Pangilinan said, would also allow Meralco to invest in modernizing and expanding its distribution network, making it more resilient to climate-related disruptions and enhancing customer experience.

Before the passage. The House of Representatives approved the franchise renewal in November 2024 with 186 affirmative votes, seven against and four abstentions.

The Senate followed suit in February 2025, with only one dissenting vote. Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the lone dissenter, argued that Meralco should first refund customers for past overcharges before being granted a new franchise.

“Before even considering a franchise renewal, my view is that Meralco must be made to properly refund its customers for its past overcollections,” Hontiveros said in February.