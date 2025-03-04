^

Business

Deepfake investment scams baffle SEC

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 4, 2025 | 12:00am
Deepfake investment scams baffle SEC
“That’s the thing, everything is fake. It’s very difficult to discern if it is true or not. The thing there is why do they even do these things? It’s about scamming people, right? Getting money,” SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said in an interview.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues its relentless efforts to combat investment scams, but the agency said that its options are currently limited when it comes to those utilizing deepfakes.

“That’s the thing, everything is fake. It’s very difficult to discern if it is true or not. The thing there is why do they even do these things? It’s about scamming people, right? Getting money,” SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said in an interview.

“So what’s important is to follow the money. If there’s anything that is legit there, it’s the bank account or the portal wallet that they will give to you so you will send money. But all the rest – the face, whatever information they are sharing or whatever they are promising – they are all fakes,” he said.

“We have to find out. That’s why we are talking to all these online, digital portals. That’s the only way. So far, that is the only thing we can do,” Aquino said.

To educate the public, the SEC has been persistent in its information campaign, regularly issuing warnings against potential scammers through various advisories.

Asked on the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)’s efforts in combating investment scams using deepfakes, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said that the agency is also working with the SEC.

“The SEC is the one that’s doing it. We help them by providing them with technical know-how. How to identify that it is deepfake. We also have collaborations with Scam Watch and with many other organizations,” Uy said.

Aided by these of artificial intelligence, scams on social media continue to proliferate and are becoming more sophisticated, according to the Gokongwei Group.

In an advisory yesterday, the group warned anew of mounting efforts by unscrupulous parties to defraud the public through investment opportunities supposedly endorsed by well-know personalities.

The group said that these efforts are becoming more and more sophisticated and are now utilizing deepfakes created by artificial intelligence.

“Please be vigilant and properly scrutinize web pages, social media accounts and links before engaging with them. Never open links from suspicious or unknown social media accounts and websites,” the group said.

“Even as the Gokongwei Group continues to take the appropriate mitigation measures, we can all help combat these scams on our personal capacity by reporting such fraudulent ads to Meta when we encounter them on our feeds. When in doubt, we enjoin you to exercise caution and still report it to Meta for their verification. Nothing is lost by being extra vigilant,” it said.

Last month, tycoon Ramon Ang has called for real action to put an end to the prevalence of deepfake videos being used to scam the public.

In a social media post, Ang warned of a fake sponsored post using an old interview of him.

SEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
March 4: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene prices cut by as much as P1.40 per liter

March 4: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene prices cut by as much as P1.40 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
March kicks off with a welcome drop in fuel prices, providing motorists with around P1 per liter in relief after two straight...
Business
fbtw
More &lsquo;hot money&rsquo; exits Philippines in January

More ‘hot money’ exits Philippines in January

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Foreign capital continued to exit the Philippines in January, marking the second consecutive month of net outflows amid persistent...
Business
fbtw
Philippines raises P22 billion in T-bill auction

Philippines raises P22 billion in T-bill auction

8 hours ago
The Philippine government successfully raised P22.0 billion through the auction of treasury bills, the Bureau of Treasury...
Business
fbtw
SM bankrolls P7 billion to expand retail business

SM bankrolls P7 billion to expand retail business

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the investment holding company of the Sy family, is pouring in as much as P7 billion this year...
Business
fbtw

Trump’s latest tariff threats rattle markets

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Last week, the Nasdaq Composite plunged by nearly 10 percent from recent highs, validating the bearish warning from hedge fund titan Steven Cohen which we highlighted in our article last week. Cohen’s prescient...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr: Rail projects derailed by ROW involving 49K ISFs

DOTr: Rail projects derailed by ROW involving 49K ISFs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 53 minutes ago
The government has a lot of catching up to do in securing the right-of-way for big-ticket railways, with nearly 49,000 informal...
Business
fbtw

How to unmask lazy team members

By Rey Elbo | 53 minutes ago
Suppose you assign an ad hoc team of five workers tasked with solving the problem of your factory’s increasing operational costs. The members are Anthony, a consistent hard worker who has been a shoo-in as...
Business
fbtw
LTG profit soars to P28.9 billion

LTG profit soars to P28.9 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 53 minutes ago
Earnings of taipan Lucio Tan’s LT Group Inc. zoomed to a record high last year, fueled by strong contributions across...
Business
fbtw
URC welcomes inclusion in list of best companies

URC welcomes inclusion in list of best companies

By Richmond Mercurio | 53 minutes ago
Gokongwei-led food and beverage firm Universal Robina Corp. welcomed its inclusion as among the Asia-Pacific’s best...
Business
fbtw

Connecting countries with tax treaties

By Janine Gonzales | 53 minutes ago
In today’s fast-paced and technology-driven world, connections can be made in an instant.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with