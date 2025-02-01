^

Business

Emperador acquires luxury mezcal company in Mexico

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 1, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Emperador Inc., the global brandy and whisky conglomerate led by tycoon Andrew Tan, is expanding its premium product portfolio with the majority acquisition of a Mexican company that owns premium mezcal brands.

Emperador, through its Mexican subsidiary Casa Pedro Domecq, acquired 60 percent of Destileria Los Danzantes S.A. de C.V. for 80 million Mexican pesos.

Emperador’s capital injection will support Los Danzantes by further developing the distribution and promotion of their brands.

A significant player in the fast-growing global mezcal industry, Los Danzantes owns premium brands Los Danzantes and Alipus.

Both brands have been named among the top 10 best-selling and top 10 trending mezcal brands by industry surveys in recent years.

The products are exported to over 20 countries and are featured in many of the world’s top bars.

“We are excited to invest in Los Danzantes, a company that is committed to keeping the tradition of artisanal mezcal production,” Emperador president Winston Co said.

Co said the addition of luxury mezcal to the group’s whisky and brandy portfolio further strengthens the premiumization and internationalization strategy of Emperador.

“As we join Los Danzantes in this growth journey, we will continue to safeguard and protect the traditions, heritage, land, people and resources that make this world-class mezcal,” he said.

Emperador, a publicly-listed company at both the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange, owns Emperador Brandy, the world’s best-selling brandy.

Its portfolio of iconic brands also includes Fundador Brandy, The Dalmore, Fettercairn, Jura and Tamnavulin Single Malt Scotch whiskies.

The products are available in more than 100 countries across the globe.

