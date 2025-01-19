^

Discovery World starts building new project in Siargao

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 19, 2025 | 12:00am
Discovery World starts building new project in Siargao
Through its wholly owned subsidiary Lucky Cloud 9 Resort Inc. and its property management company Discovery Hospitality Corp., Discovery World broke ground for the Kip&Kin Siargao.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Discovery World Corp., the listed hotels and resorts developer of the Tiu family, has started construction of a new hospitality concept in Siargao.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Lucky Cloud 9 Resort Inc. and its property management company Discovery Hospitality Corp., Discovery World broke ground for the Kip&Kin Siargao.

The development will rise on approximately 7,000 square meters out of the company’s 2.6-hectare lot area in Siargao, Surigao del Norte.

It will house 34 hotel rooms, 48 hostel beds and retail spaces, providing options for different preferences.

Discovery World said that the rest of the property is being planned for future expansion phases of additional rooms and retail spaces.

With its dual concept of hotel rooms and hostel stays, the company said that Kip&Kin appeals to this new generation of tourists, while also providing the ideal getaway for families.

The project is expected to be opened in 2027.

“Kip&Kin is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle brand where guests can immerse themselves in the energy of Siargao’s vibrant culture and natural splendor,” Discovery World chairman and CEO John Tiu Jr. said.

“We are excited to have Discovery Hospitality’s expertise to create an experience that captures the essence of Siargao and makes a significant contribution to the local economy,” he said.

Discovery World said that the group plans to open another Kip&Kin in Vanilla Beach El Nido and San Vicente, Palawan.

A home-grown Filipino hospitality group, Discovery Hospitality manages brands such as Discovery Resorts, Primea, Discovery Suites, Kip&Kin and Signature Collection.

