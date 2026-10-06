RLC joins Pag-IBIGâ€™s 4PH program

RLC joins Pag-IBIG’s 4PH program

Robinsons Land and Pag-IBIG Fund executives strike the Victor pose at Bridgetowne, celebrating a partnership that opens more pathways to homeownership. Executives include Alexander Aguilar, deputy CEO of Pag-IBIG Fund (fourth from left); Marilene Acosta, CEO of Pag-IBIG Fund (fifth from left); Jose Ramon Aliling, DHSUD Secretary (sixth from left); Mybelle Aragon-GoBio, president and CEO of Robinsons Land (seventh from left) and Teddy Bernas, SVP and Business Unit general manager of RLC Residences (eighth from left).

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) has joined the government’s expanded affordable housing program, partnering with Pag-IBIG Fund to offer Filipino workers more housing options with preferential pricing and buyer incentives.

In a statement, the fund announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with RLC president and CEO Mybelle Aragon-GoBio early this month, making the property developer the latest partner in the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Under the agreement, qualified Pag-IBIG Fund members will have access to participating Robinsons Land homes, which may include ready-for-occupancy units, with preferential pricing and buyer incentives subject to specific terms and availability.

Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta said the growing number of developer partners advances the agency’s continuing efforts to match more affordable homes with financing within members’ means.

“Through our partnership with Robinsons Land, we are bringing together its preferential pricing and buyer incentives with our affordable Pag-IBIG Housing Loans,” Acosta said.

She said lower monthly payments would allow families to sustain their housing loan repayments while leaving more room in their budgets for other necessities, savings and plans.

The partnership comes after Pag-IBIG Fund raised its maximum housing loan amount to P10 million in June to give middle-income earners access to more housing options.

The agency has also urged private developers to offer preferential pricing to make their projects more affordable to Pag-IBIG members.

Pag-IBIG Fund currently offers promotional housing loan rates of 4.5 percent annually for loans of up to P4.9 million and 5.75 percent for loans above P4.9 million and up to P10 million.

Both rates are fixed for the first three years, with the promotional offer available until the end of 2026.

“By bringing together Pag-IBIG’s housing financing solutions and RLC Residences’ diverse portfolio of homes, we hope to make homeownership more accessible to more Filipino families and bring them closer to finding a place they can truly call their own,” Aragon-GoBio said.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund board chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the growing participation of leading developers shows how the housing directive is translating into more opportunities for Filipino families.

“Robinsons Land’s participation builds on these gains and strengthens our resolve to sustain them. Together, the government and our private-sector partners are turning our shared commitment into concrete opportunities for more Filipinos to own a home,” he added.