^

Business

DICT hopes for cheaper internet for all as it builds National Fiber Backbone

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 2, 2025 | 5:44pm
DICT hopes for cheaper internet for all as it builds National Fiber Backbone
Stock image of 5G phone.
James Yarema via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of  Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is hoping that internet rates will be cheaper once the government completes the National Fiber Backbone plan. 

The DICT is seeking to accomplish Phases 2 and 3 of the fiber backbone plan, which is a program that aims to improve internet accessibility in government institutions. 

Asked during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Thursday, January 2, if this could lead to cheaper internet, DICT Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso said that was their hope.

“Dahil sagot na ng DICT iyong libreng internet ng pamahalaan, magkakaroon ng more spectrum, more bandwidth na maibibigay itong mga tinatawag po nating mga internet providers natin na para doon sa ating mga pribadong mga mamamayan na naga-avail sa kanila. So inaasahan namin, mas magiging better iyong connectivity, mas gaganda iyong kalidad ng internet,” Paraiso said. 

(Because the DICT is shouldering free internet for the government, there is more spectrum, more bandwidth that we can give our so-called internet providers, so that our private citizens will be the ones to avail them. So we expect better connectivity, better quality of internet.)  

In 2024, the World Bank found that the Philippines has the most expensive internet in Southeast Asia, but has one of the slower connectivity rates. 

Paraiso said that there are six phases in the project.

The NBP Phase 1 was launched in April 2024 in Pasay. It spanned 1,245 kilometers from Laoag, Ilocos Norte to Quezon City, Metro Manila. The Phase 1 powers 346 national and local government offices, as well as 3,000 free wi-fi sites.

“Phase 2 and 3 na sabay nating prinocure ay ii-implement na at hopefully matapos by March or April of this year,” Paraiso said. 

(We procured for Phase 2 and 3 simultaneously and implemented them, and hopefully, it will be done by March or April this year.) 

Paraiso did not mention a specific timeline for Phases 4 to 6, but the government aims to complete it by the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term. 

The complete NFB will span downwards until it reaches Mindanao. Paraiso said that there is already a P288 million loan from the World Bank for Phases 4 and 5. 

Paraiso said that the NBP allowed government offices to connect to the Govnet. Access is not just limited to offices, as students from state universities and colleges may also use it. 

“The sector that talagang tina-target po natin na talagang makikinabang po talaga nito ay ang ating mga estudyante at ating mga mamamayan na nasa liblib na mga lugar na hindi nakaka-access ng internet,” he said. 

(The sector that we are targeting the most are the students, as well as the citizens who live in far-flung areas that cannot access the internet.)  

However, Paraiso said that entertainment sites are blocked from GovNet to ensure its proper use. 

DICT

INTERNET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP cancels registration of 6 money service firms

BSP cancels registration of 6 money service firms

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has revoked the registration of a sixth money service business in 2024, underscoring its continued...
Business
fbtw
MRT-7 gears up for engineering check

MRT-7 gears up for engineering check

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Metro Rail Transit Line 7 has undergone so many changes from its original design that the government is hiring an engineering...
Business
fbtw
IMF: Philippines faces challenges in business, demographics

IMF: Philippines faces challenges in business, demographics

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Philippines is grappling with critical gaps in its business environment, infrastructure and labor market, which threaten...
Business
fbtw

Top 10 investments and infrastructure news of 2024

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 20 hours ago
Here is my list of five global investment and five Philippines infrastructure stories of 2024. For foreign direct investment , I use inward stock or inflows minus outflows per year accumulated through the years,...
Business
fbtw
Net external liability position widens in Q3

Net external liability position widens in Q3

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The country’s net external liability position stood at $74.2 billion as of end-September 2024, 33 percent higher than...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Longer foreign land lease to benefit REIT market

By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
The move to extend the lease term allowed for foreign investors to 99 years is seen to benefit the country’s real estate investment trust market as it will allow the expansion and diversification of property...
Business
fbtw

Genuine advocacy within the party-list system'

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 20 hours ago
The 2025 midterm elections, one of the year’s most anticipated events, has ignited political activity nationwide.
Business
fbtw
Green spaces to fuel demand for offices

Green spaces to fuel demand for offices

By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
Healthy and sustainable office spaces are seen to play a significant role in fueling office space demand in Metro Manila starting...
Business
fbtw
BOC, Maya renew partnership

BOC, Maya renew partnership

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has r BOC, Maya renew partnership enewed its partnership with Maya Philippines Inc. to further enhance...
Business
fbtw

DOE jacks up pumped-storage hydropower capacity for GEA-3

By Brix Lelis | 20 hours ago
The Department of Energy has set a new installation target for pumped-storage hydropower, which will take center stage in the upcoming third round of the green energy auction.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with