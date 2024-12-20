^

Business

Local vendors post 5-fold increase during 12.12 sale

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 20, 2024 | 12:00am
In a statement, Shopee Philippines head Vincent Lee said the 12.12 sale continues to be popular among Filipino consumers, as the e-commerce platform registered a four-fold increase in orders during the campaign.
MANILA, Philippines — Local businesses registered a five-fold increase in sales during Shopee’s recent 12.12 sale, demonstrating the campaign’s popularity among Filipino consumers.

In a statement, Shopee Philippines head Vincent Lee said the 12.12 sale continues to be popular among Filipino consumers, as the e-commerce platform registered a four-fold increase in orders during the campaign.

“We also delivered remarkable results for our local sellers, who saw a five-fold increase in sales during the campaign,” he said.

“These results reinforce Shopee’s commitment to empowering Filipino entrepreneurs and helping them capture long-term growth opportunities in the digital economy,” he added.

Shopee said the popularity of the platform’s Shopee Video and Shopee Live features provide businesses with more ways to engage with consumers.

Through Shopee Video, sellers and creators can post engaging short videos to showcase products.

During the 12.12 sale, Shopee said there was a 14-fold increase in checkouts via Shopee Video, showing that video is an effective way to attract buyers.

Shopee Live, which allows sellers to host live streaming sessions to promote their products, also saw a six-fold increase in checkouts during the 12.12 sale.

There was also a three-fold increase in viewership during the campaign.

Shopee attributes the success of its 12.12 sale to its ecosystem of brands, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and content creators.

It said the platform’s growing Shopee Affiliate Program, which empowers individuals to earn while promoting their favorite brands and sellers, also helped drive the four-fold increase in orders.

Lee said Shopee would continue to enhance its content ecosystem to make shopping through the platform more engaging and entertaining for Filipino consumers.

“Through features and initiatives like Shopee Video, Shopee Live, and the Shopee Affiliate Program, we look to deliver more satisfying online shopping experiences to our users while enabling greater success for local brands and MSMEs on our platform,” he said.

