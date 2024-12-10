DA hikes Iloiloâ€™s rice budget

DA hikes Iloilo’s rice budget

A vendor arranges his rice products for sale at a public market along M. Dela Fuente Street in Sampaloc, Manila on July 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is allocating an additional P82.5 million to further boost rice production in Iloilo, the country’s fifth biggest rice producer, by expanding planted hybrid rice in the province.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said he has approved the additional funding to help farmers in Iloilo increase their income and contribute further in ensuring the country’s food security.

“The Marcos administration is fully committed to helping millions of Filipinos who depend on agriculture reap the benefits of their hard work,” Tiu Laurel said yesterday.

The additional budget, the DA said, would allow its Regional Field Office VI to cover 16,500 hectares more for hybrid rice production, increasing the area planted in the province by more than 50 percent from the earlier recorded hectarage of 30,000 hectares in the dry season.

Region VI, which encompasses the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Negros Occidental, has 322,000 hectares of rice fields and contributes 14 percent to national production, according to the DA.

Iloilo province alone accounted for at least five percent of the country’s record-high palay production last year of 20.059 million metric tons, based on Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

However, the region suffers from a low average yield estimated at 3.4 metric tons per hectare, way below the national average of 4.2 metric tons per hectare, the DA noted.

The DA pointed out that the region’s yield could still be “significantly” improved through the use of higher-yield potential varieties, guaranteed irrigation, proper nutrition and recommended cultural management practices and other agricultural interventions.

“Weather permitting, the additional hectares that will be planted with hybrid varieties should increase our rice harvest during this dry season,” said DA-RFO VI executive director Dennis Arpia.

He noted that while hybrid seeds can yield up to 10 metric tons per hectare under ideal conditions, the regional office would be satisfied with five metric tons per hectare, given unpredictable weather in Western Visayas.

“If rains come during the flowering stage, they could significantly impact yields,” he added.

Some areas in Western Visayas have already started planting for the dry season, while others are still completing their harvest, delayed by the El Niño weather phenomenon, according to the DA.