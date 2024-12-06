^

Business

Unemployment rate rises to 3.9%

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 11:34am
Unemployment rate rises to 3.9%
Jobseekers fill out forms and queue at interviews as they apply for work at the local and overseas job fair organized by the local government at a mall in Valenzuela City on Sept. 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Friday, December 6, said the country’s unemployment rate increased to 3.9% in October 2024. 

The unemployment rate for September 2024 was 3.7% while the employment rate for October 2023 was 4.2%.

“In terms of magnitude, the number of unemployed individuals in October 2024 was posted at 1.97 million,” the PSA said in its report.

The employment rate for October 2024 is 96.1%, slightly down from 96.3% in September 2024.

Meanwhile, the underemployment rate for October 2024 increased to 12.6%, up from 11.9% in September 2024.

“In terms of magnitude, 6.08 million of the 48.16 million employed individuals expressed the desire to have additional hours of work in their present job or to have additional job, or to have a new job with longer hours of work in October 2024,” the PSA said. 

The majority of those employed work in the service industry, which comprised 61.0% of employed persons in October 2024.

The following sub-sectors had the highest annual increases: 

  1. Administrative and support service activities: Up by 247,000 
  2. Accommodation and food service activities: Up by 215,000
  3. Transportation and storage: Up by 202,000
  4. Construction: Up by 121,000
  5. Mining and quarrying: Up by 101,000 

Meanwhile, the following sub-sectors posted the the highest annual decreases: 

  1.  Fishing and aquaculture: Down by 213,000 
  2. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: Down by 212,000 
  3. Agriculture and forestry: Down by 183,000 
  4. Manufacturing: Down by 123,000 
  5. Other service activities: Down by 23,000

“Wage and salary workers continued to account for the largest share of employed persons with 63.8% of the total number of employed persons in October 2024,” the PSA said. 

Self-employed persons without paid employees made up 27.7% while unpaid family workers accounted for 5.9%.

“Wage and salary workers continued to account for the largest share of employed persons with 63.8% of the total number of employed persons in October 2024,” the PSA said. 

For wage and salary workers, 78.2% of them worked in private establishments. This is followed by those employed in government or government-controlled corporations, who comprised 14.6% of wage and salary workers.

The PSA follows the International Labor Organization's standards for employment, which state that a person who works at least one hour per week is considered employed.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) expressed optimism at the newest employment survey but acknowledged the uptick. 

“The latest survey results show positive employment outcomes, with notable progress in reducing unemployment. Full-year headline figures reflect sustained improvement but underscore the need to intensify efforts to create more and better-quality jobs to meet  the target set in the Philippine Development Plan by 2028,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said. 

The Philippine Development Plan is targeting an unemployment rate within 4% to 5%.  

EMPLOYMENT RATE

PSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Peso back to 57 to $1

Peso back to 57 to $1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
The peso rebounded to the 57 to $1 level yesterday, buoyed by stronger remittance inflows ahead of the holiday season.
Business
fbtw
Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Japan-based Nomura Global Research expects economic growth in the Philippines to improve next year but still undershoot official...
Business
fbtw

Smart government

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
It sounds like an oxymoron to describe our government as smart.
Business
fbtw

Biofertilizer industry in crisis

By Leonardo Montemayor | 13 hours ago
Last March 2024, University of the Philippines at Los Baños chancellor Jose Camacho Jr. granted an exclusive license to agribusiness company Agri-Specialist Inc. to use, produce and sell the biofertilizer...
Business
fbtw
Trump presidency seen as a win for Philippines real estate

Trump presidency seen as a win for Philippines real estate

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The country’s real estate industry is expected to benefit and flourish further under a Donald Trump presidency, according...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

SM going full blast on mall renovations

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Group is going full blast on redeveloping its various malls nationwide next year as part of efforts to provide customers with a better experience.
Business
fbtw
Higher power rates for Pinoys in 2025 as ERC OKs P3.05B collection

Higher power rates for Pinoys in 2025 as ERC OKs P3.05B collection

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
Electricity rates are set to rise in January 2025 after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved on Thursday, December...
Business
fbtw
Bitcoin breaks $100,000, Seoul retreats as traders eye South Korea drama

Bitcoin breaks $100,000, Seoul retreats as traders eye South Korea drama

21 hours ago
Bitcoin burst past $100,000 for the first time Thursday, while Seoul stocks slipped as South Korea's president faced impeachment...
Business
fbtw
Inflation reaches 2.5% in November 2024

Inflation reaches 2.5% in November 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
The Philippines' headline inflation increased to 2.5% in November 2024, up from 2.3% in October 2024, the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbtw

Acciona to expand investments in Philippines

1 day ago
Acciona Infrastructure, a global leader in sustainable infrastructure, plans to expand its investments in the Philippines and continue collaborating with government and private partners on transformative projec...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with