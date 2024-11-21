P200-billion solar farm in Nueva Ecija aims to be world's largest

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the groundbreaking ceremonies for the Meralco Terra Solar Project in the Nueva Ecija on November 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Ground has been broken for the Meralco Terra (MTerra) Solar Project in Nueva Ecija, with an ambitious goal of becoming the world's largest solar plant and battery storage facility.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremonies on Thursday, November 21. The planned solar project stretches across 3,500 hectares covering five municipalities between Nueva Ecija and Bulacan provinces.

"Once fully operational by 2027, this facility will deliver 3,500 megawatts peak of solar power to the Luzon grid, with 4,500 megawatt-hour of battery energy storage. A 13-kilometer, 500-kilovolt transmission line will connect this project to the power grid, ensuring that clean energy reaches Filipino homes and businesses with efficiency," Marcos said in his speech.

The MTerra Solar Project has an investment capital of P200 billion and will feature 5 million solar panels.

Its 13-kilometer, 500-kilovolt transmission line will connect directly to the National Grid Corp.

The project is expected to benefit around 2 million households and create up to 10,000 jobs.

"Over the next decade, it is poised to generate nearly P23 billion in financial benefits—resources that will pave the way for even greater progress," Marcos said.

Citing recent cyclones as motivation, Marcos urged all involved government agencies to complete the project on schedule.

Marcos said that the recent string of cyclones should be a great motivator to see the project through. He asked all government agencies involved in the construction of the project to finish the project in a timely manner.

Deal with China Energy. In a separate press release, Meralco said an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract has been signed with major energy player China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (Energy China).

Meralco announced in a separate press release that it has signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract with China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (Energy China).

Energy China will be tasked with overseeing key aspects of constructions.

"Energy China and its affiliates will oversee all aspects, including procurement, design, engineering, permitting, manufacturing, testing, logistics, and on-site delivery, ensuring the project is executed efficiently and comprehensively," Meralco said in a statement.