GMA overhauling TV shows, online content

Dip in ratings, revenue

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. plans to introduce fresh shows in its TV lineup and improve its online content to resuscitate its dwindling ad revenue.

At the company’s annual stockholders meeting, GMA president and CEO Gilberto Duavit Jr. said efforts are underway to bring in shows that respond to the kind of content consumers view these days.

Duavit said flagship Channel 7 suffered a dip in program ratings which led to lower revenue in 2024, dropping by six percent to P17.57 billion, from P18.64 billion in 2023.

“If we were to identify the cause [for the revenue decline], it can be summed up in the dip in our program ratings. This has a two-fold effect: This is caused by programs themselves and needless to say the growing, significant shift of viewership from TV to digital platforms,” Duavit said.

“As far as the TV aspect of programs are concerned, efforts are underway to effect a meaningful change or cycle in program replacement. These programs are envisioned to be more responsive, and moving forward to be more progressively so,” he added.

Apart from the content overhaul, Duavit said GMA would keep on expanding its online reach to capture the audience shifting from TV to digital.

The network gained 45.5 billion views last year in its primary channels on social media, namely Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

GMA recorded a 14 percent increase in subscribers in its online outlets and this led to a 14 percent jump in digital revenue.

Duavit said GMA has identified underserved segments in the digital market that can be added to its viewership. GMA also wants to extend the screen time viewers spend on its online content, as this would improve monetization for the network.

Likewise, Duavit assured shareholders that GMA is exploring revenue sources outside of TV and online. The network aims to scale up this year its film production, content syndication and other non-advertising income channels to shore up earnings.

On top of this, Duavit said GMA is keeping its lines open with former rival and now collaborator ABS-CBN Corp. for more content partnerships.

GMA and ABS-CBN are currently co-producing Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, the 18th season of the popular reality show.