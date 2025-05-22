SM Prime to investÂ P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

SM Prime to invest P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

SMX Center for International Trade and Exhibitions (SMXCITE) is the latest project being undertaken by SM Prime to expand its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) portfolio.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property development arm of the Sy Group, is investing P1.7 billion to develop a large-scale world-class venue within the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex.

SM Prime said the investment reflects its confidence and long-term bet on the MICE industry’s growth and Manila’s emergence as a regional hub.

“With world-class infrastructure and a strategic location, we believe Manila can rival regional peers as a go-to venue for international trade events,” SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. executive vice president Peggy Angeles said.

SMXCITE will add over 18,000 square meters of leasable trade hall space, doubling the existing SMX Convention Center Manila’s footprint.

It will feature two buildings constructed simultaneously, each capable of hosting more than 18,000 guests.

The project, which is designed to accommodate international trade shows, product launches, corporate gatherings and large-scale consumer exhibitions, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.

SM Prime said that SMXCITE, together with SMX Manila, will offer over 35,000 square meters of combined space, further reinforcing the MOA Complex’s appeal as a destination for international exhibitions and business events.

SMXCITE will also carry forward SMX Manila’s sustainability benchmarks, including design elements that maximize natural daylight to reduce energy use.

“With its scale, accessibility, and environmental features, SMXCITE reinforces Metro Manila’s position as a rising force in the Southeast Asian MICE landscape,” SM Prime said.

Once the new development is completed, SM Prime’s total convention portfolio will grow to nearly 60,000 square meters of gross leasable area across eight venues nationwide.

Other venues in its portfolio are SMX Aura in Taguig, SMX Bacolod, SMX Davao, SMX Clark, SMX Olongapo, Sky Hall Seaside Cebu and Megatrade Hall in SM Megamall.