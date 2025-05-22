^

Business

SM Prime to invest P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2025 | 12:00am
SM Prime to investÂ P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue
SMX Center for International Trade and Exhibitions (SMXCITE) is the latest project being undertaken by SM Prime to expand its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) portfolio.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property development arm of the Sy Group, is investing P1.7 billion to develop a large-scale world-class venue within the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex.

SMX Center for International Trade and Exhibitions (SMXCITE) is the latest project being undertaken by SM Prime to expand its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) portfolio.

SM Prime said the investment reflects its confidence and long-term bet on the MICE industry’s growth and Manila’s emergence as a regional hub.

“With world-class infrastructure and a strategic location, we believe Manila can rival regional peers as a go-to venue for international trade events,” SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. executive vice president Peggy Angeles said.

SMXCITE will add over 18,000 square meters of leasable trade hall space, doubling the existing SMX Convention Center Manila’s footprint.

It will feature two buildings constructed simultaneously, each capable of hosting more than 18,000 guests.

The project, which is designed to accommodate international trade shows, product launches, corporate gatherings and large-scale consumer exhibitions, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.

SM Prime said that SMXCITE, together with SMX Manila, will offer over 35,000 square meters of combined space, further reinforcing the MOA Complex’s appeal as a destination for international exhibitions and business events.

SMXCITE will also carry forward SMX Manila’s sustainability benchmarks, including design elements that maximize natural daylight to reduce energy use.

“With its scale, accessibility, and environmental features, SMXCITE reinforces Metro Manila’s position as a rising force in the Southeast Asian MICE landscape,” SM Prime said.

Once the new development is completed, SM Prime’s total convention portfolio will grow to nearly 60,000 square meters of gross leasable area across eight venues nationwide.

Other venues in its portfolio are SMX Aura in Taguig, SMX Bacolod, SMX Davao, SMX Clark, SMX Olongapo, Sky Hall Seaside Cebu and Megatrade Hall in SM Megamall.

MOA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;San Juanico 2.0&rsquo;: Gov't targets 2026 for bridge design

‘San Juanico 2.0’: Gov't targets 2026 for bridge design

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Plans for a second San Juanico bridge have been in the pipeline as early as 2021 in partnership with the Japan International...
Business
fbtw
PDIC extends up to P1M deposit insurance to Islamic banks

PDIC extends up to P1M deposit insurance to Islamic banks

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Islamic banks and banking units are now covered by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation, ensuring that depositors...
Business
fbtw

Tough love

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Government leaders need to face up to the reality that the Philippine economy, just like most of its global counterparts, is facing an economic upheaval due to US President Donald Trump’s flip-flopping on...
Business
fbtw

Press freedom

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I attended an event at the British Embassy residence last week marking World Press Freedom Day.
Business
fbtw
BSP names Zeno Abenoja as new deputy governor

BSP names Zeno Abenoja as new deputy governor

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Zeno Ronald Abenoja, a long-time central banker and economist, has been appointed deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Preparedness is protection

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Five years after COVID-19 almost crippled the world, the virus is back in the spotlight.
Business
fbtw
Security Bank joins IFC&rsquo;s green banks

Security Bank joins IFC’s green banks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Security Bank has become the first Philippine bank to join the Alliance for Green Commercial Banks, a global initiative led...
Business
fbtw
People&rsquo;s Credit license revoked

People’s Credit license revoked

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the corporate registration and license of People’s Credit and...
Business
fbtw
BPI targets P5 billion from maiden SINAG Bonds offer

BPI targets P5 billion from maiden SINAG Bonds offer

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bank of the Philippine Islands is aiming to raise P5 billion, with an option to upsize, from the maiden issuance...
Business
fbtw
Stocks tumble anew, PSEi falls below 6,400

Stocks tumble anew, PSEi falls below 6,400

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local shares tumbled yesterday below the 6,400 level amid persisting negative sentiment following Moody’s credit rating...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with