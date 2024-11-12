^

Business

Meralco sets higher power rates for November

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 2:00pm
Meralco sets higher power rates for November
This picture shows Meralco's electric meter.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco customers will see higher power rates this November as the electricity firm jacked up its prices by  P0.4274 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing the rate for an average household up to  P11.8569 per kWh.   

If your household consumes over 200 kWh, expect a net increase of at least P85 in your electricity bill. Here are the expected price adjustments based on your electrical consumption:

  • 200kWh - P85 
  • 300kWh - P128 
  • 400kWh - P171 
  • 500kWh - P213 

Meralco attributed this increase to higher generation charges.  

“The increase is due to a rise in the generation charge of P0.20 per kWh,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said in Filipino during a press briefing on Tuesday, November 12. 

The peso’s poor performance against the dollar in October and November also contributed to the increase. Many utilities necessary to Meralco operations are priced in dollars, such as fuel, Meralco Head of Utility Economics Larry Fernandez said. The peso’s poor performance led to an increase in charges from Independent Power Producers and Power Supply Agreements. 

Wholesale Electricity Spot Market also increased by P0.0150 per kWh. 

Taxes and other charges increased by P0.0666 per kWh. 

When asked about the possible price hikes during December for the Christmas season, Fernandez said that all indicators are flat except for the US dollar. 

Fernandez also said that there will be a higher demand for power during the holiday season. While electric cooling appliances are less likely to be used during the colder holiday season, Fernandez said that the holiday also spurns on higher economic activity.

This increase in power charges comes amid the ongoing effects of several cyclones in the Philippines, with Severe Tropical Storm Nika (International name:Toraji) and Tropical Storm Ofel (International name: Usagi) still within the Philippine area of responsibility.

The country is also still grappling with the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami) and Super Typhoon Leon (International name: Kong-Rey).

vuukle comment

MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY (MERALCO)

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos signs law easing tax breaks for businesses, regulating work-from-home in ecozones

Marcos signs law easing tax breaks for businesses, regulating work-from-home in ecozones

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed a new law that streamlines tax incentives for businesses in the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw

One percent improvement by everyone, every day

By Rey Elbo | 15 hours ago
We live in two different worlds: One is where few people live trying to see the invisible and make sense of it.
Business
fbtw
Stocks remain in red for 4th straight session

Stocks remain in red for 4th straight session

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
A slowdown in the country’s foreign direct investment inflow in August further dampened investor sentiment, resulting...
Business
fbtw
Buyers keen on Monde Nissin stake in Figaro

Buyers keen on Monde Nissin stake in Figaro

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
A number of investors are expected to line up for Monde Nissin Corp.’s stake in the Figaro Coffee Group should the...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank to acquire 27.5% interest in ATRAM Group

UnionBank to acquire 27.5% interest in ATRAM Group

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines is spending P300 million to acquire a 27.5-percent stake in ATR Asset Management...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
West Philippine Sea tension, production woes shrink banana exports to China

West Philippine Sea tension, production woes shrink banana exports to China

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
Rising geopolitical tensions in the West Philippine Sea is impacting Filipino banana growers as China has cut back its purchases...
Business
fbtw

Government sets P1 billion spending to boost seaweed industry

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will spend P1.06 billion next year to boost the domestic seaweed industry and hike the export of one of the country’s prized commodities.
Business
fbtw
Vitarich income quadruples to P260 million

Vitarich income quadruples to P260 million

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 15 hours ago
Vitarich Corp.’s cost-cutting strategy paid off in the nine months to September as its net income quadrupled to nearly...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart commended for free routing of 911 calls

PLDT, Smart commended for free routing of 911 calls

15 hours ago
Advanced technology from PLDT and its mobile unit Smart Telecommunications enabled the seamless routing of 911 calls to the...
Business
fbtw
DoubleDragon kicks off P10 billion bond offer

DoubleDragon kicks off P10 billion bond offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
DoubleDragon Corp., the listed developer chaired by Edgar “Injap” Sia II, has commenced its retail bond offering...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with