Business

Fuel prices slightly down on November 19

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 1:29pm
MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to implement a minor rollback on petrol products beginning Tuesday, November 19. 

In separate advisories, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and more announced on Monday, November 18, the following price adjustments:  

  • Diesel – Down by P0.75 per liter
  • Kerosene – Down by P0.90 per liter
  • Gasoline – Down by P0.85 per liter

Seaoil, Shell, Petro Gazz, and PTT Philippines, will implement the price reduction at 6 a.m. Cleanfuel will begin its rollback at 12:01 am.  

This slight rollback was preceded by a fuel hike last week, which was announced on November 11. 

Diesel went up as high as P2.10 per liter, while kerosine and gasoline’s prices increased by at least P1 per liter. 

