PCCI, UNDP tie up to advance SDGs

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 27, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest business organization has teamed up with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to raise awareness on the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the partnership was signed by Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president Enunina Mangio and UNDP Philippines deputy resident representative Edwine Carrié during the 50th Philippine Business Conference and Expo held earlier this week.

The MOU follows the signing of a Statement of Intent to work together by the PCCI and UNDP in March.

Under the MOU, the PCCI and UNDP will strengthen collaboration in building awareness and increasing knowledge on the SDGs. 

SDGs were adopted by UN member states in 2015 to create a more just, sustainable and peaceful world by 2030. 

As part of the MOU, the PCCI and UNDP will also co-design and jointly implement SDG activities including capacity building and advocacy with the private sector, especially micro, small and medium enterprises.

In addition, the parties will support SDG monitoring and reporting, especially for PCCI members, as well as help strengthen the SDG data ecosystem in the country.

The private sector is seen to play an important role in accelerating progress towards achieving the SDGs in the Philippines.

“The business case for the SDGs is well-established and compelling. We see the SDGs unlocking new opportunities and driving significant efficiency gains through innovation. Embracing the SDGs is not only the path to economic growth but also to long-term business sustainability,” Carrié said.

Globally, the UNDP is assisting countries in aligning private sector activities and investments with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

Through such initiatives, the UNDP wants to encourage the business sector to make the SDG framework the guiding principle for their strategies and operations.

Mangio said the PCCI aims to empower businesses to take a more active role in achieving the SDGs to ensure that industries in the country contribute to inclusive growth, sustainable practices and the improvement of livelihoods across all sectors. 

“Our collaboration will focus on harnessing innovation, mobilizing resources and supporting policy frameworks that encourage businesses to adopt sustainable practices,” she said. 

