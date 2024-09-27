^

Business

Business outlook upbeat for the next 12 months, but consumer confidence sours

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 4:50pm
Business outlook upbeat for the next 12 months, but consumer confidence sours
This photo shows a picture of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Photo from BusinessWorld

MANILA, Philippines — Businesses have an upbeat outlook for the next 12 months, but the same cannot be said for consumers. 

In a report released by the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday, it found that the business sentiment in the Philippines is optimistic for the third quarter of the year. The overall confidence incidence (CI) for businesses rose to 32.9% in the third quarter of 2024, up from 32.1% in the second quarter.

“For the next 12 months, business outlook was similarly more upbeat as the overall CI increased to 58 percent from 56.5 percent in the Q2 2024 survey results,” the BSP said in a statement.  

The more optimistic outlook could be attributed to sustained strong demand for products and services, business expansions, lower inflation, and the launch of new products. 

Consumer CI improved slightly in the third quarter but remained negative, rising from -20.5% in the second quarter to -15.6% in the third quarter.

While consumer CI improved, consumer CI is not as optimistic for the next 12 months. 

“The consumer confidence for the next 12 months was less optimistic as the CI declined to 9.9% from 13.5% in Q2 2024,” the BSP said. 

The lower consumer confidence was attributed to faster increase in the price of goods and services, fewer available jobs, lower income, and perceived corruption in government. 

“Consumer outlook for Q3 2024 was less pessimistic for the country’s economic condition and the family’s financial situation, and little changed for family income,” the BSP said. 

For the consumer CI, 5,000 households were surveyed between July 1 and 12, 2024, while the business CI was based on responses from firms selected from the top 7,000 corporations ranked in the Bureau van Dijk database.

BANKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

BUSINESS CONFIDENCE INDEX

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDEX
Investors cheer possible Meralco franchise renewal

Investors cheer possible Meralco franchise renewal

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
Strong investor confidence lifted the stocks of Manila Electric Co. after the House of Representatives passed on second reading...
Business
fbtw
CHED retains autonomous status for UPHSL

CHED retains autonomous status for UPHSL

18 hours ago
In a recent decision, the Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed the autonomous status of the University of Perpetual...
Business
fbtw
This time will be sweeter?

This time will be sweeter?

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos was trying to sell the Masagana 99, a pet project of her father, the late dictator. She claimed that it was...
Business
fbtw
SMGP to raise $100 million from bond issuance

SMGP to raise $100 million from bond issuance

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
The power arm of tycoon Ramon Ang’s San Miguel Corp. is planning to raise at least $100 million via bond issuance to...
Business
fbtw
Petron lists P17 billion preferred shares

Petron lists P17 billion preferred shares

By Brix Lelis | 3 days ago
Oil giant Petron Corp. has marked its 30th year as a publicly listed company with a successful listing of P17 billion worth...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA plans to create P5 billion buffer fund

DA plans to create P5 billion buffer fund

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture may start implementing a P5-billion buffer fund next year that will allow it to stockpile basic...
Business
fbtw

BOI approves P3.74 trillion RE projects via green lane

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
More than P3.7 trillion worth of investments for renewable energy projects have been endorsed for expedited processing of permits, according to the Board of Investments.
Business
fbtw
Government to borrow P310 billion from local market in Q4

Government to borrow P310 billion from local market in Q4

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The government will borrow P310 billion from the domestic debt market in the fourth quarter in anticipation of further monetary...
Business
fbtw
Philippines semicon industry to benefit from US-funded program

Philippines semicon industry to benefit from US-funded program

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Philippines is among the countries selected for a $13.8-million program funded by the United States to expand and develop...
Business
fbtw
