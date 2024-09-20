^

Business

Japanese firms turn to expansion mode after OK of CREATE MORE

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 20, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Five Japanese companies are planning to expand their operations in the Philippines amid the government’s move to amend the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act.

Acting Trade Secretary Cristina Roque told reporters in a Viber message that she met with officials of five Japanese companies during her recent trip to Tokyo, Japan.

She said the Japan Institute of Design and Promotion, Itochu Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Aeon Co. Ltd. and Marubeni Corp. already have big investments in the Philippines, but expressed interest to invest more especially now that the CREATE to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy or the CREATE MORE bill is expected to be signed by President Marcos soon.

“They expressed that there are expansion plans in the near future because of the CREATE MORE bill, as well as the increase in sales,” she said.

For Itochu in particular, she said the executives signified their interest in sourcing additional fruits and processed food from the Philippines.

AEON, which imports bananas and pineapples from the Philippines, intends to expand its sourcing to include other food products such as coconuts and its by-products, as well as avocados, chocolates and pili nuts.

AEON also intends to import non-food products from the Philippines.

Roque said the expansion of Japanese firms would create jobs for Filipinos.

CREATE MORE is among the priority legislative measures for approval of the current administration.

The bills seeks to clarify ambiguities in the implementation of the CREATE Law.

It aims to enhance the tax and administrative incentives available to companies.

It will also clarify rules on implementing value-added tax incentives.

vuukle comment

CREATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another HMO placed under conservatorship

Another HMO placed under conservatorship

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Insurance Commission has placed health maintenance organization Stotsenberg Healthcare Systems Inc.under conservatorship...
Business
fbtw
Gateway to progress

Gateway to progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is now under the management and operation of...
Business
fbtw
Measuring the investment contribution of toll roads in the Philippines

Measuring the investment contribution of toll roads in the Philippines

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
Toll roads and expressways are nice and efficient on two grounds.
Business
fbtw
SMC remits P30 billion after NAIA takeover

SMC remits P30 billion after NAIA takeover

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Bureau of the Treasury received P30 billion in upfront payment as the new operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Business
fbtw
ACEN, AC Health forge RE partnership

ACEN, AC Health forge RE partnership

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The Ayala Group’s energy platform and health care arm have teamed up to energize the conglomerate’s medical facilities...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks soars to fresh 2-yr high on Fed cut

Stocks soars to fresh 2-yr high on Fed cut

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Share prices resumed their climb, with the benchmark index hitting a new high in over two years following the lowering of...
Business
fbtw
DBP wants partners for APP program

DBP wants partners for APP program

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Development Bank of the Philippines is keen on partnering with other government agencies, including the Maharlika Investment...
Business
fbtw
PLDT receives court OK for budget mess settlement

PLDT receives court OK for budget mess settlement

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
PLDT Inc. has obtained court approval to pay $3 million to investors affected by its P48-billion budget overrun from 2019...
Business
fbtw

Political crossroad for BBM?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
By Oct. 1, our poor country’s main industry, politics, will shift to high gear.
Business
fbtw
DA seeks foreign funding for key agriculture infrastructure projects

DA seeks foreign funding for key agriculture infrastructure projects

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is now aggressively pursuing foreign funding to fast-track the construction and completion...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with