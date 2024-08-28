^

LIST: Flights canceled on August 28 due to 'habagat'

August 28, 2024 | 9:56am
LIST: Flights canceled on August 28 due to 'habagat'
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to the inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that habagat is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas, warning occasional rains in several parts of the country. 

Here are the canceled flights as of 9 a.m., Wednesday:

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6113 -  Manila to Naga
  • DG 6114 - Naga to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

