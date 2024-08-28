Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for August 28 due to 'habagat'

MANILA, Philippines (Update 4; 8 a.m.) — Several classes and work have been called off on Wednesday amid the heavy rainfall enhanced by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said habagat is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.

It advised the residents of Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Antique of occasional rains

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

As of 5:20 a.m., PAGASA also issued yellow rainfall warning over Zambales, Bataan and Metro Manila which may cause flooding in flood-prone areas.

Here are the class and work suspensions on Wednesday, August 28 amid the flooding caused by habagat:

Metro Manila

(As ordered by Malacañang)

All cities - all levels, public and private schools; work in government offices

Outside Metro Manila

Kinder to Grade 12

Taytay, Rizal - a public and private

Work

Acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen declared the suspension of office hours for Wednesday, in the Supreme Court except for essential services due to potential flooding.

"All Presiding Justices of appellate courts and executive judges should exercise their discretion in accordance with existing court issuances," he said.

— Rosette Adel