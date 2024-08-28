^

Weather

‘Habagat’ to dampen parts of Philippines on Wednesday

Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 6:58am
â��Habagatâ�� to dampen parts of Philippines on Wednesday
Motorists and commuters endure the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on Aug. 10, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring occasional rains in several parts of the country on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas are affected by habagat.

It advised the residents of Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Antique of occasional rains.

La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Bicol Region, and the rest of Visayas, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA could also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to habagat.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, could expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the latest weather systems affecting the country may cause ossible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, in its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said Yellow Rainfall warning is up over Zambales, Bataan and Metro Manila which may cause flooding in flood-prone areas.

vuukle comment

PAGASA

RAIN

RAINFALL ADVISORY

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Easterlies to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

Easterlies to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said that Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region may expect partly cloudy to cloudy...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dindo

LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Dindo

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dindo" (international name Jongdari), the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Habagat to bring scattered showers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Habagat to bring scattered showers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

9 days ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands...
Weather
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains over extreme northern Luzon

Habagat to bring rains over extreme northern Luzon

10 days ago
The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers...
Weather
fbtw
'Habagat' to cause rains across Luzon

'Habagat' to cause rains across Luzon

By Ian Laqui | August 12, 2024 - 7:57am
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas and the Negros Island Region may...
Weather
fbtw
'Habagat' to bring rains over Luzon, Visayas

'Habagat' to bring rains over Luzon, Visayas

By Ian Laqui | August 11, 2024 - 9:52am
In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA reported that the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan...
Weather
fbtw
'Habagat' to trigger rains in western Philippines

'Habagat' to trigger rains in western Philippines

August 10, 2024 - 10:05am
The southwest monsoon, locally known as "habagat," continued to prevail in the country on Saturday, August 10, especially...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with