‘Habagat’ to dampen parts of Philippines on Wednesday

Motorists and commuters endure the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on Aug. 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring occasional rains in several parts of the country on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas are affected by habagat.

It advised the residents of Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Antique of occasional rains.

La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Bicol Region, and the rest of Visayas, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA could also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to habagat.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, could expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the latest weather systems affecting the country may cause ossible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, in its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said Yellow Rainfall warning is up over Zambales, Bataan and Metro Manila which may cause flooding in flood-prone areas.