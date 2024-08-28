^

No number coding on August 28 amid ‘habagat’ rains

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 8:33am
A cyclist rides through through a flooded street in Manila on July 23, 2024, amid heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Gaemi (local name Carina).
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of the number coding scheme due to the inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The traffic authority said it is suspending the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program after Malacañang suspended all classes in public schools and work in government agencies within Metro Manila.

The state weather bureau PAGASA advised the residents of Metro Manila and nearby areas of occasional rains enhanced by habagat. It warned the public of possible flooding.

Several areas in Metro Manila have reported flooding on Wednesday morning. The list of flooded areas can be viewed here.

HABAGAT

MMDA

NUMBER CODING
