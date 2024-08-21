^

Business

Consunji, Gotianun recognized by UPAA

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Consunji, Gotianun recognized by UPAA
Alumni regent and UPAA president Robert Lester Aranton (left) and UP president Angelo Jimenez (right) present the awards to DMCI Holdings chairman Isidro Consunji (first photo, center) and SMPC president, COO and CSO Maria Cristina Gotianun (second photo, center).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Isidro Consunji is the sole recipient of this year’s University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) Most Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Consunji, chairman of DMCI Holdings and Semirara Mining and Power Corp., has been recognized for his strategic and outstanding leadership of a business conglomerate that has generated countless job opportunities and addressed critical needs in housing, water services and power.

The award also reflects his role as a pillar of the UP College of Engineering, embodying the university’s core values of honor and excellence.

The UPAA Most Distinguished Alumnus Award is given to individuals who not only excel in their respective fields but also stand out significantly among the year’s Distinguished Alumni Awardees.

Further, the recipient must have attained national and potentially international prestige, bringing honor and distinction to both the university and the country.

Aside from Consunji, SMPC president, COO and chief sustainability officer Maria Cristina Gotianun also received the 2024 Distinguished Alumna Award for Corporate Management Excellence.

The award highlights her commitment to gender fairness, social equity and environmental restoration in the industry of mining and power generation.

The UPAA Distinguished Alumni Awards are conferred on alumni who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and outstanding contributions in their chosen field of endeavor that bring about substantial benefits to society and distinct honor to the university.

David Consunji, the patriarch of the Consunji family, was conferred the Most Distinguished Alumnus by the UPAA in 2016.

Regarded as the father of modern construction in the Philippines, he is the founding chairman and president of D.M. Consunji Inc., a premier construction firm recognized for its landmark projects, iconic structures and large-scale infrastructure developments across the country.

Consunji led this year’s roster of UPAA Awardees which includes Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara, former health secretary Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, former ambassador Jesus Yabes (UPAA Lifetime Distinguished Achievement Awardees); Manila Electric Co. senior vice president and chief finance officer Betty Siy-Yap, (Distinguished Alumni Awardee for Public service); One News PH’s Jose Roberto Alampay (Distinguished Alumni Awardee for Journalism) and The STAR Business editor and columnist Iris Gonzales (Multigenerational Family Awardee).

vuukle comment

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New NAIA terminal assignments underway

New NAIA terminal assignments underway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The incoming operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) plans to reorganize the terminal assignment of domestic...
Business
fbtw
United Kingdom unlocks P370 billion credit facility for Philippines

United Kingdom unlocks P370 billion credit facility for Philippines

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
The United Kingdom is channeling £5 billion (about P370 billion) in credit financing to fuel British firms’ export...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank expands offers for ultra-rich clients

UnionBank expands offers for ultra-rich clients

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Union Bank of the Philippines is planning to introduce a suite of new and enhanced investments products for its ultra-high-net-worth...
Business
fbtw
Debt servicing falls to $5.6 billion in 5 months

Debt servicing falls to $5.6 billion in 5 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ debt service burden fell to $5.62 billion from January to May amid the double-digit decline in principal...
Business
fbtw
Clark mega stopover up for bidding

Clark mega stopover up for bidding

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is bidding the 30-year lease and development for a mega stopover hub in Clark, Pampanga to serve the growing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Court clears Meralco&rsquo;s power supply auctions

Court clears Meralco’s power supply auctions

By Brix Lelis | 51 minutes ago
Manila Electric Co. is forging ahead with its quest for cost-effective power supply following the lifting of a block on its...
Business
fbtw

Weaponizing the judiciary

By Boo Chanco | 51 minutes ago
It is unfortunate that the judiciary has been weaponized by vested interests to support their narrow and anti-social objectives.
Business
fbtw
Bloomberry rewards Solaire&rsquo;s loyal patrons

Bloomberry rewards Solaire’s loyal patrons

By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
Bloomberry Resorts Corp. of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is rewarding loyal patrons of Solaire Resort & Casino with shares.
Business
fbtw
Consumer group hits planned airport fees hike

Consumer group hits planned airport fees hike

51 minutes ago
A consumer group is calling on the government and the winning airport rehabilitation consortium to show proof of improvements...
Business
fbtw
PNR chairman eyes education, financial literacy

PNR chairman eyes education, financial literacy

By Marianne Go | 51 minutes ago
Philippine National Railway chairman Michael Ted Macapagal is eyeing a far more different development program for the government-owned...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with