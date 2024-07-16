^

Angkas backs legitimization of habal-habal transport

The Philippine Star
July 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Angkas backs legitimization of habal-habal transport
George Royeca
MANILA, Philippines — Angkas, the country’s leading motorcycle taxi company, wants to bring into its fold the unregulated habal-habal drivers in line with its overall goal of contributing to the development of the local transport sector.

Citing a study by research firm WR Numero, Angkas said over half or 58 percent of those surveyed “agree with or strongly support” the legitimization of habal-habal, an unregulated motorcycle transport service.

Further, the study revealed that 45 percent of Filipinos use habal-habal for transportation, with 14 percent reporting regular usage and 11 percent using it two to four times weekly.

In the same study, WR Numero said awareness of Angkas is notably high, with 48 percent of Filipinos recognizing the brand.

Since its inception in 2016, Angkas has tirelessly worked to dispel the belief that using motorcycles to ferry passengers is unsafe, proving that with proper training and education, motorcycle taxis can be a viable and safe alternative form of transportation. The company has set new standards in the industry, demonstrating its commitment to safety and reliability.

By 2019, Angkas had established its safety credentials with a remarkable 99.997 percent safety record, as presented in multiple court and congressional hearings. This success led to the Department of Transportation forming a technical working group to pilot a feasibility study on motorcycle taxis, with Angkas and two other players participating.

George Royeca, co-founder and now CEO of Angkas, has emerged as a leading transport advocate. For nearly a decade, Royeca has championed job opportunities for habal-habal riders and provided legitimate two-wheel transport options for commuters. His visionary leadership has been central to Angkas’ success and the elevation of the motorcycle taxi industry.

To date, over 50,000 motorcycle drivers have been lifted out of poverty through Angkas, thanks to Royeca’s biker welfare initiatives like reliable loan programs, benefits and other incentives.

