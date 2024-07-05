EJAP holds mid-year economic forum

MANILA, Philippines — The Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (EJAP), the country’s premier organization of business journalists, in partnership with diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC), will hold its annual mid-year economic forum on Monday, July 8, at the Ayuntamiento De Manila in Intramuros.

The EJAP-SMC Economic Forum 2024 carries the theme “Future-Proofing the Philippine Economy: Policies and Strategies.”

Economic managers led by Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr., Office of the President of the Philippines’ Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and Department of Budget and Management Undersecretary Joselito Basilio will share the administration’s strategies to future-proof the economy amid headwinds.

“We look forward to a healthy and informative discussion on pressing economic matters and the path forward, as the country emerges from the period of elevated inflation,” EJAP president Neil Jerome Morales said. “The EJAP-SMC Economic Forum 2024 is part of EJAP’s thrust of bringing together newsmakers that will showcase initiatives to bring the economy to a higher growth path.”

Executives from private sector partners will also participate in the panel discussion.

The EJAP-SMC Economic Forum 2024 is also supported by major partners JTI Philippines, Robinsons Land, SM Investments Corporation, BDO Unibank Inc., and Bank of the Philippine Islands, and minor partner Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.